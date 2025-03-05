Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Refineries sound alarm over sales tax change, warn of financial crisis

Industry leaders urge govt to reverse tax policy, citing rising costs and stalled upgrades

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Pakistan’s oil refining industry has raised serious concerns over the financial challenges arising from the Finance Act 2024, which changed the sales tax status of petroleum products from zero-rated to exempt supplies—a shift that significantly impacts the industry’s tax treatment.

The country’s leading refineries have warned that this policy change is undermining their financial viability and threatening ongoing and planned refinery upgrade projects.

In a joint letter dated March 4, 2025, the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), Cnergyico PK Limited (CPL), National Refinery Limited (NRL), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) formally urged Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to intervene and reverse the policy.

They emphasised that the exemption has led to the disallowance of input sales tax claims, causing a substantial rise in operational and capital costs. This, in turn, is adversely affecting infrastructure development and critical refinery upgrade projects needed to modernise Pakistan’s refining sector.

The refineries argued that the sales tax exemption contradicts the Brownfield Refining Upgradation Policy, which was approved in August 2023 to incentivise refinery modernisation and attract investment. They cautioned that if the exemption remains in place, it will erode profits, delay projects, and weaken the already struggling refining sector, which faces operational and financial challenges due to outdated infrastructure and fluctuating global oil prices.

The refinery operators disclosed that they have been raising the issue with the Ministry of Energy – Petroleum Division (MEPD), the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the past seven months, but no resolution has been reached. They warned that the continued delay is exacerbating the financial crisis for refineries and discouraging future investment in the sector.

In their letter, the refinery CEOs and MDs formally requested an urgent meeting with Finance Minister Aurangzeb to discuss the issue and find an immediate solution. They reiterated that Pakistan’s oil refining industry is at risk of severe financial distress and that swift government intervention is crucial to prevent lasting economic damage.

The letter has also been forwarded to the Minister for Energy – Petroleum Division, the Secretary of Petroleum Division, and the Chairman of OGRA, urging them to step in and ensure that Pakistan’s refining sector does not suffer irreversible financial setbacks. The refineries called on the government to prioritise financial stability in the industry and safeguard ongoing and future refinery expansion projects that are essential for the country’s energy security and economic growth.

Previous article
H&S success event: A star-studded celebration marking H&S Residence’s phenomenal success
Next article
Ali Pervaiz Malik likely to replace Musadik Malik as petroleum minister
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Tesla offers RMB 8,000 insurance subsidy for Model 3 buyers in...

Tesla China’s total sales reach 93,926 vehicles in January-February 2025, down 28.74% from 131,812 units in 2024

Trump to launch new White House office focused on shipbuilding

New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr resigns

South Korea to invest $34 billion in semiconductors, AI, and EV batteries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.