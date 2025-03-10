Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

BII announces $75 million facility with HBL to enhance Food Security and Farmers Climate Resilience in Pakistan

Funding from the facility will be directed towards the agriculture sector, which contributes 24 per cent to Pakistan’s GDP and employs 37 per cent of its workforce

By Press Release
Maya Inayat Ismail - Chair, HBL Microfinance Bank and HBL Sustainability Committee (left) and Maria Smith – Chief Impact Officer, BII (right) signed the agreement between BII and HBL. Senior members from both organizations were also present on this occasion.

Karachi – 10 March 2025: British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, today announced a $75 million finance facility with HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank. The new facility will support farmers and agribusinesses in Pakistan by providing increased access to essential finance and enhancing their resilience to climate change.

The agriculture sector is vital for Pakistan’s economic growth, food security, and the livelihoods of many, contributing 24 per cent to the GDP and employing 37 per cent of the workforce, including being the largest employer of women. However, the sector faces numerous challenges such as limited access to finance, modern machinery, and equipment, increased vulnerability to climate change, and underdeveloped value chains.

With this financing, HBL plans to expand its agriculture portfolio, dedicating 50 per cent of the funds to smallholder farmers who constitute over 90 per cent of Pakistan’s farming population. Agribusinesses throughout the agricultural value chain, from production to logistics, will also be supported to strengthen the entire sector, ensuring long-term growth and stability.

Furthermore, the Bank will promote climate adaptation initiatives such as solar-powered irrigation systems, to reduce emissions and bolster farmers’ resilience to environmental challenges.

By improving access to finance and the integration of farmers and agribusinesses into value chains and markets as well as increasing their resilience to climate change, this partnership seeks to boost productivity in the agriculture sector and support food security in Pakistan.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “The agriculture sector is critical for Pakistan’s economic growth, food security, and the livelihoods of many. This UK partnership will help overcome financial barriers to investing in climate-proof farming practices and contributing to this important part of the economy.”

Habib Yousuf, Regional Director for South Asia at BII said: “BII is proud to partner with HBL to enhance the resilience and productivity of Pakistan’s agriculture sector. By increasing access to essential finance and promoting climate adaptation measures, this partnership aims to address critical challenges in the sector, ensuring sustainable growth, improved livelihoods, and food security for the nation.”

Maya Inayat Ismail, Chairperson, HBL Sustainability Forum commented: “At HBL, sustainability is a core principle embedded across our operations—from inclusive financial services to responsible supply chain management. Through climate-smart financing and yield insurance programs we are helping farmers mitigate risks from climate change, ensuring financial security and long-term resilience. Our partnership with BII strengthens these efforts, driving sustainable impact where it matters most.”

Previous article
SBP maintains 12% policy rate, warns of inflation risks
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Liverpool signs £60 million deal with Adidas, ending Nike partnership

Adidas previously supplied Liverpool's kits from 1985 to 1996 and 2006 to 2012, while Nike has been the club's kit supplier for the past five seasons

China warns U.S. proposal on ship fees won’t boost domestic shipbuilding

Japan records first current account deficit in two years

CM Punjab directs enforcement of Rs37,000 minimum wage for workers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.