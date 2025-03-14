Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt proposes shutting down Provincial Cooperative Bank over financial losses

Lawmakers call for closing unviable institutions as the province struggles to sustain financial burdens

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government has suggested shutting down the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank, citing its financial inefficiency and burden on public funds.

According to a news report, the proposal was raised during a Punjab Assembly session where lawmakers discussed the fate of underperforming institutions.

During the session, PML-N MPA Amjad Ali Javed argued that the province could no longer sustain financially unviable institutions. Tasreury MPA Shehbaz Ali Khokhar also voiced concerns over administrative inefficiencies, highlighting long delays—sometimes up to ten months—in receiving responses to assembly queries.

The session, which started nearly four hours late, saw opposition members entering the House with placards demanding the release of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan instructed lawmakers to maintain decorum and refrain from displaying placards.

Following the completion of the agenda, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channer adjourned the session until March 14 at 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, the ruling PML-N submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, commending the armed forces for their operation near Bolan, Balochistan, in which security personnel rescued passengers from the Jaffar Express. 

The resolution, moved by PML-N MPA Uzma Kardar, acknowledged the military’s efforts in ensuring public safety.

Previous article
Pakistan urges IMF to allow lower tax rates to curb capital flight: report
Next article
FBR needs Rs5.6tr in four months to meet annual target
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.