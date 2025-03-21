Sign inSubscribe
Faysal Bank joins PSX as trading participant for GoP Ijarah Sukuk

Bank gains approval for proprietary trading but restricted from other fixed-income securities

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has inducted Faysal Bank Limited (FABL) as a trading participant for proprietary trading of Government of Pakistan (GoP) Ijarah Sukuk (GIS), following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

This induction, approved under Regulation 6.1(q) of the PSX Rulebook, allows Commercial Banks and Mutual Funds—classified as Non-Broker Debt Market Clearing Members (DMCMs) of the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL)—to engage in proprietary trading of GIS at the exchange.

Following the completion of all documentary, operational, and technical requirements, Faysal Bank is now eligible to trade GIS instruments issued through primary market auctions at PSX. However, the bank will not be permitted to trade in other fixed-income securities, including Corporate Debt Securities and Government Debt Securities within the Bills and Bonds (BnB) market.

