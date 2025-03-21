Pakistan, Denmark strengthen trade ties; APM Terminals plans green port in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk, is set to develop a green deep-water container terminal in Karachi under the Pakistan-Denmark Government-to-Government (G2G) Framework, as both nations seek to enhance maritime cooperation and bilateral trade.

The development was discussed in a meeting between Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, where they explored investment opportunities and trade expansion. The minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to economic collaboration and underscored the significance of the upcoming EU Business Forum in Islamabad on May 14-15, which is expected to generate substantial business prospects.

Pakistan and Denmark’s trade ties have strengthened significantly, with bilateral trade rising 31% in the first eight months of FY25 to $285.99 million. Pakistan’s exports to Denmark increased by 27% to $207.4m, while imports surged by 42% to $78.59m, reflecting a balanced trade relationship. Denmark remains a key supporter of Pakistan’s GSP+ status within the EU, ensuring continued preferential access to European markets.

Minister Khan emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to green initiatives and invited Danish firms to explore investment opportunities in sustainable projects and the agricultural sector. He noted that Denmark’s technological expertise could modernise Pakistan’s agriculture, which currently lacks mechanisation and innovation.

Denmark’s participation in Pakistan’s premier Food and Agriculture Exhibition in 2024 further strengthened engagement in the agri-business sector. Looking ahead, Minister Khan’s planned visit to Denmark aims to deepen ties and foster collaboration across various industries.

The meeting reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to strategic partnerships, sustainable investments, and mutual economic growth, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation.