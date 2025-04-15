Pakistan sees shift in overseas workforce trends, with Saudi Arabia surpassing UAE for emigration in Q1 2025

Pakistan’s overseas workforce trends are undergoing a significant shift, with a sharp decline in worker emigration to the UAE in the first quarter of 2025. This drop is attributed to changes in Emirati visa policies, according to a report by JS Global, a brokerage house.

According to the report, emigration to the UAE dropped drastically during 1QCY25 due to frequent alterations in visa procedures, which slowed manpower exports to all UAE states. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has become the prime destination for Pakistani workers during the same period, now accounting for 70% of total emigration, based on data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

The UAE’s share of Pakistani worker emigration has fallen sharply to just 4% in Q1 2025, a significant drop from its historical average of 35%, signaling a clear shift in emigration patterns.

While the UAE remains one of Pakistan’s top trading partners and a major source of remittances, reports indicate increased scrutiny and a rise in visa rejections for Pakistani workers, despite authorities from both sides clarifying that there is no official ban on Pakistani visas.

On a more positive note, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, recently announced that Pakistanis can now apply for five-year visas, following the resolution of “existing issues.”

JS Global noted that if the UAE relaxes its emigration processes, the country’s historically significant share in annual manpower exports could lead to a boost in remittance inflows. The report suggests that, combined with efforts to curb unofficial channels, remittances from both Saudi Arabia and the UAE could account for over 50% of Pakistan’s total remittance inflows in the future.

In another positive development, Pakistan’s remittance inflows reached a record $4.1 billion in March 2025, crossing the $4 billion mark for the first time. According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remittances increased by 37% year-over-year, compared to $2.95 billion in March 2024. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 30% from $3.12 billion in February 2025.