Govt to abolish 3% federal excise duty on property sales

In a significant move to support the real estate sector, the government has decided to abolish the 3% federal excise duty (FED) imposed on the first sale of properties in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

A summary has already been forwarded to the federal cabinet to amend the Federal Excise Duty Act. The finance minister has given consent for the summary, which will now be reviewed and approved by the cabinet.

The government aims to finalise the removal of the FED by the end of this month, subject to legislative approval.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) confirmed that the 3% FED on sales by filers and 5% for non-filers will be removed. The move follows discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is in line with recommendations from the Prime Minister’s task force on housing.

This decision comes after nearly 10 months of the tax’s introduction, which had severely impacted the market. The tax, which had been imposed in the 2024 budget, caused considerable distress within the sector due to its financial burden on property transactions.

The excise duty, applied to every house, plot, and apartment sold after June 30, 2024, had been part of a wider range of taxes introduced during the budget approval. Other taxes included higher rates on residential properties and farmhouses, as well as a new surcharge on income tax for high earners.

The new decision is expected to help revive the sluggish real estate market by alleviating one of the key financial obstacles facing property developers and buyers.

Despite the removal of the excise duty, the real estate sector continues to face challenges from high property prices and heavy transaction taxes. However, the government hopes the abolition of the duty will provide much-needed relief and stimulate growth in the sector.

In the first half of FY2024-25, the government collected Rs108 billion in withholding taxes on property transactions, showing a notable 18% increase from the previous year. However, the IMF has expressed concerns over speculative trading in the real estate sector and recommended increasing withholding taxes in future budgets.

The PM’s task force on housing, which has been advocating for reforms in property taxation, has also suggested measures such as the elimination of deemed income tax on properties and standardization of stamp tax rates across provinces.

Additionally, the task force has recommended revising property valuations every three years to reflect market prices and introducing exemptions for specific categories, such as low-cost housing and first-time homebuyers. These steps are expected to improve market stability and facilitate access to affordable housing.

With the government’s planned removal of the FED and other proposed reforms, the real estate sector may see a resurgence, benefiting both buyers and developers. However, these changes remain contingent upon approval by the relevant stakeholders and the ongoing discussions with the IMF.