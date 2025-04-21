Farmers to halt wheat sowing next year unless govt sets fair support price, warns Pakistan Kissan Ittehad 

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has threatened to stop wheat sowing from next year unless the government announces an appropriate support price for the crop.

During a press conference in Multan, PKI Central President Khalid Mahmood Khokar criticised the government’s response to the agriculture sector, particularly highlighting the inadequacy of a recently announced Rs15 billion package for farmers.

Khokar expressed disappointment, stating that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had failed to meet with any farmer representatives despite the significant losses farmers have incurred due to climate change.

He called on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to intervene and help address the ongoing struggles of farmers. “If the right price is not set for wheat, it will not just be a loss for farmers, but for the entire country of 250 million people,” he said.

He further emphasised that despite requests from the chief minister, no real support had been extended to farmers who had worked diligently to grow more wheat.

“Farmers are being insulted by the advisers of the Punjab chief minister, while they are the ones ensuring food security for the country,” Khokar added.

He criticised the government for abolishing the support price for wheat, which he described as the essential “fuel” for all crops.

According to Khokar, farmers are facing financial ruin due to taxes, a lack of subsidies, and the absence of proper compensation for their crops. As a result, many farmers have been forced to stop agricultural activities.

“Neither the Prime Minister nor the Punjab Chief Minister are addressing the core issues affecting farmers,” he stated. He warned that if the government does not rectify the situation, farmers will not sow wheat next year.

Khokar concluded by stating that if the government continues to neglect the needs of the farming community, PKI will have no choice but to take to the streets with their families to demand fair treatment and proper support for their livelihoods.