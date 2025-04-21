Suzuki CEO urges govt to curb imports of used car to boost local production

Pakistan Suzuki Motors Ltd (PSML) has called on the government to take measures limiting the import of used cars, citing their significant share in the market.

According to PSML, these second-hand imports now account for around 25% of the automobile market, and reducing their inflow could stimulate local production.

During a briefing with journalists, PSML’s CEO and Managing Director Hiroshi Kawamura discussed the government’s plan to strengthen the Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector, suggesting that incentivizing exports would be a more effective strategy than imposing mandatory production targets.

Kawamura emphasized that imported used cars, particularly those in the 1300cc segment, are entering Pakistan with duty concessions, making up 75% of the used car market.

He urged the government to reconsider these tax breaks and proposed reducing the allowable age limit for vans from five years to three. These changes, he said, would help increase the output of the local industry and reduce reliance on imports.

He also reiterated PSML’s commitment to providing affordable mobility solutions to the people of Pakistan, noting that Suzuki has a long history in the country, dating back to 1975, when it began automobile production here—before the establishment of Pak Suzuki in 1983.

Kawamura expressed confidence in the future of the local market, projecting a 20% growth in the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicle market for the year.