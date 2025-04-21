Sign inSubscribe
PEL expands partnership with Panasonic to offer premium smart LED solutions in Pakistan

New collaboration with Panasonic aims to meet growing demand for advanced visual products.

By News Desk

Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Panasonic to offer premium smart LED solutions in Pakistan. 

The company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday that this partnership aims to cater to the growing demand for advanced visual experiences in the country.

The partnership is expected to have a positive impact on PEL’s business, revenue, and profitability. 

Notably, the PEL facility was certified by the Panasonic team on Friday, April 18, 2025, for this business partnership.

“PEL will offer Panasonic’s premium smart LED TVs and displays with advanced features and superior image quality, backed by Panasonic’s commitment to Japanese quality assurance,” read the company’s notice to the PSX.  

After the recent collaboration with Panasonic, PEL’s stock price rose by 2.02%, reaching Rs47.54 as of 12:39 pm on Monday, April 21, 2025. 

According to the PSX website, the company’s equity profile shows a market capitalization of Rs40.69 billion with over 856 million shares in circulation. A significant 59.35% of the company’s shares are in free float, which highlights strong investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

PEL, incorporated on March 3, 1956, manufactures and sells electrical capital goods and domestic appliances. The company is organised in two divisions – Power and Appliances.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics company based in Kadoma, Japan. In addition to consumer electronics, Panasonic offers a wide range of products and services, including rechargeable batteries, automotive and avionic systems, industrial systems, as well as home renovation and construction.

News Desk
News Desk

