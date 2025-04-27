Pakistan enters new era of crypto and digital finance, says Info minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is poised for a new era of growth in the crypto and digital finance sectors, according to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Pakistan Crypto Council and World Liberty Financial, Tarar emphasized the country’s growing position in the crypto industry, driven by its youth, emerging economy, and increasing confidence from global financial institutions.

The agreement, signed by Chase Hero of World Liberty Financial and Bilal Bin Saeed, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, aims to advance cryptocurrency applications and blockchain adoption in Pakistan. World Liberty Financial’s co-chairman, Zack Witkoff, also attended the event.

“Pakistan’s youth have immense potential, which can be harnessed to create new employment opportunities,” said Tarar. He highlighted ongoing efforts to digitize remittances, benefiting both the government and the people.

The minister also noted that the establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council has marked a significant step toward a regulatory framework for the crypto sector.

Tarar further praised World Liberty Financial for its substantial work in decentralised finance protocols and stable coin regulations, adding that the agreement would help stabilize Pakistan’s crypto regulatory framework and encourage full youth participation.

With 60% of Pakistan’s population under 30, the minister sees immense potential to activate this demographic for new job creation. He acknowledged Pakistan’s rapid progress in the crypto sector and expressed optimism that the new partnership would expand the country’s crypto opportunities.

Bilal Bin Saeed, the advisor to the finance minister, also spoke at the ceremony, noting that international cooperation would play a key role in integrating Pakistan into the global digital economy. He emphasized that this partnership with World Liberty Financial would significantly contribute to implementing modern financial technologies in Pakistan.

Zach Witkoff expressed confidence in Pakistan’s rapidly emerging economy and its youth’s potential to adopt technology swiftly. He highlighted excellent investment opportunities in the country’s digital finance sector and expressed hope that the partnership would bring positive results.