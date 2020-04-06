SNGPL allows domestic consumers to pay March bill in instalments

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country and in line with the directive of the federal government, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has permitted domestic consumers to pay bill in instalments.
According to the company spokesperson, SNGPL has started issuing domestic bills for the month of March on the basis of instalments. The spokesperson further said that those domestic consumers who have received bill for the month of March without instalments can pay their bill in three instalments at any bank branch.
All banks have been informed in this regard.
It is pertinent to mention that the said facility is only provided to the domestic consumers having bill of up to Rs2,000, excluding GST.
my premises was vacant due to non availability of tenant. the authorities removed the meter without my knowledge. now you are putting in a bill for the months without meter.
1 i had paid the price of the meter it was my property.
2. the meter reading was not noted while removing the meter.
3. after reinstalling meter your bill did not mention the arrears.
4. the amount of 18,830/rs is not justified.
5. your regional offices have no power to revert this. even if they agree.
6. please justify your services.
