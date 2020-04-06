Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

SNGPL allows domestic consumers to pay March bill in instalments

By News Desk

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country and in line with the directive of the federal government, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has permitted domestic consumers to pay bill in instalments.

According to the company spokesperson, SNGPL has started issuing domestic bills for the month of March on the basis of instalments. The spokesperson further said that those domestic consumers who have received bill for the month of March without instalments can pay their bill in three instalments at any bank branch.

All banks have been informed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that the said facility is only provided to the domestic consumers having bill of up to Rs2,000, excluding GST.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAbrarul Haq ‘stole’ idea of PRCS Muhafiz app, tech company alleges
Next articleCabinet may exempt PM’s COVID-19 relief fund from income tax
News Desk
News Desk

3 COMMENTS

  1. my premises was vacant due to non availability of tenant. the authorities removed the meter without my knowledge. now you are putting in a bill for the months without meter.
    1 i had paid the price of the meter it was my property.
    2. the meter reading was not noted while removing the meter.
    3. after reinstalling meter your bill did not mention the arrears.
    4. the amount of 18,830/rs is not justified.
    5. your regional offices have no power to revert this. even if they agree.
    6. please justify your services.

  2. my premises was vacant due to non availability of tenant. the authorities removed the meter without my knowledge. now you are putting in a bill for the months without meter.
    1 i had paid the price of the meter it was my property.
    2. the meter reading was not noted while removing the meter.
    3. after reinstalling meter your bill did not mention the arrears.
    4. the amount of 18,830/rs is not justified.
    5. your regional offices have no power to revert this. even if they agree.
    6. please justify your services.
    bill id 841072137462 book page no. (7033)/ 238 /157

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, while observing that people have been difficulties in seeking loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, has instructed banks...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt committed to technology sector uplift: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts for the development of the technology sector. Talking...
Read more
HEADLINES

BOI urges expediting relocation of Chinese industry in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) has emphasised that Pakistan and China need to focus and work towards expediting the relocation of Chinese Industry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bank deposits surge 17pc in Feb

The Pakistani banking sector deposits continued to show healthy growth during the pandemic, as the total deposits held by commercial banks clocked in at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bank deposits surge 17pc in Feb

The Pakistani banking sector deposits continued to show healthy growth during the pandemic, as the total deposits held by commercial banks clocked in at...

Sialkot-Kharian motorway project approved

Hopes rise of ending Suez Canal blockage in days

Cabinet ratifies 6pc increase in profit margins of oil companies, dealers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.