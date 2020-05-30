20% salary, pension raise likely for govt employees

The budget for financial year 2020-21 has good news for government employees who are expected to get a raise of 20 per cent in their basic salary despite numerous economic challenges and feeble economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a private TV channel reported on Saturday.
Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will announce the budget on June 12 and will also announce an increase of 15 to 20 per cent in the pension of government employees. The salary raise would not apply to members of the federal cabinet, the channel reported.
The federal government will present the federal budget for financial year 2020-21 before the National Assembly on June 12. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already granted the necessary approval in this regard.
Officers of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) engaged in preparing the federal budget have been barred from leaving the federal capital to ensure that the budget-related work is completed on time.The government has decided to cut budgetary targets for the next fiscal year in view of the once-in-a-century pandemic’s adverse impact on the country’s fragile economy.
It merits mentioning that the government has decided to hold a marathon session of the National Assembly from June 5 to meet the constitutional requirement of completing a 130-day parliamentary year. The government will present the federal budget for the financial year 2020-21 during the session. Babar Awan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, said: “It will be a marathon session and perhaps the longest one in the country’s history.” The session will begin on June 5 and continue till Aug 13, he added.
Comment:this is a good news for governmental employes and not for common people.
Good news for employees; BUT those without jobs, and having school going children, are to discontinue their children education, because of non-payment of tuition fees…ANY SUPPORT FOR THE CONTINUATION OF CHILDREN’S EDUCATION OF JOBLESS PEOPLE IN THE BUDGET !!
Plz do something for those who have lost their jobs and now they are looking towards the government they are completely mis balanced in their daily expenses, their children education so plz do something for them also
Unfortunately everybody is looking toward government but do we ever thought,what we have paid to countary.from top to bottom we just plundered this countary.
Please learn the spelling of country first before any allegation to its disciples.
Look whose talking.
Mr "tge", please don't make fun of people and grow up.
When your own socks stinks, then you are not to give lectures on cleanliness.
Shame on you.
It is requested to Prime minister of Pakistan that cadre 1-4, employees , promotion quota only 10% while other are 50 to 80% . except cadre 1-4, all others was given time promotion like, driver upto 7 ldc,udc upto 9and 11 and 14 while assistant upto 15and then 16. Cadre 1-4who passed NITB TEST may please be promoted according to their education and nitb condition test.
Your own spelling of small word like "The" is incorrect. Remember when you point one finger towards other, your 4 fingers are pointing towards you.
موجودہ کمزور معاشی صورتحال اور چیلنجز میں
اس فیصلے کو دلیرانہ کہا جا سکتا ھے
Absolutely right we must take into account what we are offering to our Dear homeland. What is our contribution comparatively to our Demands.
Correct. We all take from Pakistan especially the bureaucracy. Nobody gives back to Pakistan. Salary increase will cause inflation & devaluation. It will NEVER improve efficiency.
Bhai salaries py tax bhi cut hota hy or bht c chezon py tax lgta Hy jis ka directly Pakistan ko he benefit ho rha hota Hy… Ab or contribution kon c Dy ga ek wo insan jis ko is k bawajood rent ki bachun ki studies ki din ba din mehngai ki tensions hn???
Bilkol theek kaha
Good step, but govt should be done something for daily wager
Absolutely. And remember government gets this money from the private sector by way of taxes. 20% increases is highly irresponsible and is pretty much what I have come to expect from this delusional government.
You’re taxes are paid for country and armed forces also pay taxes and their lives to save the country and it’s people. Compared to businessmen their salary is nothing . Don’t say that you pay tax to armed forces , you pay to country. And Allah forbid will you fly f16, tank or ship . No you will order kfc online…..they will fight for you’re life…..be careful at least before you speak. Armed forces members are also tax payers.
U cant blame all, many have contributed and paid their bills and taxes.
we are jobless, do something for us.
Yes indeed now it is a dire need of the current scenario being facing by common people. It is also mentioning here that this will be a very nice decision if government look at the wages of contract basis govt employees who are getting less than Rs.15000 P.M in different govt org since long, before this govt came into force.
I do appreciate Govt decission for inreasing Govt employees pension by 20%. This is great step by the Govt. I would like to invite PM and FM attention on EOBI pensioners existing pension amount i.e only 6500. Do you think this amount is sufficiant for 2 persons. Right now everything out of reach for middle class person, so how can a retired person can servieve in 6500. Please think about it and at least increaded it up to 15000.
Prime minister of Pakistan should removed discrimination against federal employees specifically LDC ,UDC and raised their pay scale as others provincial governments.
EOBI PENSION M AZFA KRKY WAPIS PORNI PENSION DY RHI H HOKMT.INKLY B KUCH SOCHY???????
What is for private people ???
YEH ACHI NEWS HI. LAKIN AAM ADMI KO KOI FAIDA NI… KAM SY KAM SEALERY 20,000 HONY CHAYE.
Even I ask the same why this bloody news is shown first what is its relevancy for us Anyway our govt has stopped DA and DP to all govt employees and prnsioners for another 18 months and all govt employees h. Contributed for this pandemic
Government employees are mostly inefficient.Estimated over 50 percent workforce is a white elephant. An educated guess is that if you remove 50 % of corrupt people from government ,the efficiency would go up significantly. Raising salary is stupid idea.
Did you ever apply for a Govt job?
mehnat ker hasad na ker! Sab ko apni tarah samjha hay kia!
Almost 50% Doctors are not Maseeha, they are professionally Dacoits( Dacoos) so they dont need any increase
Despite that doctors are dacoits every mother and father want their children to become doctors. They want doctor bridegrooms for their daughters and a doctor brides for the sons. Am I not honest in saying this.
Peep into your heart and you will get the answer.
You are right. But not 50% .According to me 80% Doctor’s are (dacoos).
mera husband doctor ha,,7 years ho gy un ke service ko,,but abi tk hum log rent k house main rehta,,,,7years main hum log abi tk apna lia 1 plot b purchase kr saka,,,,or monthly 15000 rent b efford krna mushkil ha,,,,,every year 10% pay increase hote ha to 10% house owner rent barha deta ha,,,esa koi doctor nhe jo apne responsibility se bhaga,,,so plz ya doctors pr blame krna chor dy,,,,jab rat k 3 bja mera husband emergency se wapis ata or half hour k baad phr call ate ha wapis jana ke to main jante hn kitna tough hota ha,,,
Madam,govt should an increase in HRA, but agar apke husband emergency attend karte hn ya soldiers borders par duty dete hn etc, tu yeh unki duty hai.
Iqra G ap shukar kren k Apoy husband ghr waps aaaty hen werna in Foji jwanon see pocho Jo 3 months k bad be border per khry ho ke kehty hen k Mera watan salamat rhy ham ghr nh jayengy
Doctor Sab have you ever worked in a government department?
Dr sahab what about those Govt employees who perform their duties honesty and dedicatedly even get martyrdom during duties. Who always said no to corruption and bribe?? Your comments are not based factually. Anybody can smell the stink of jealousy in your comments. Sorry if my reply is over reacted or aggressive
Good News for Govt Servants to meet with the rising inflation day by day . However it is recommended to take strict legal action against corrupt and inefficient Govt departments/ Servants at the same time .
AoA. All of you great who think at least so dont waste your energies in Negatives. Simply saying one bad ugly fish does not mean whole pond is polluted. Mayoosi Gunah Ha. Allah Ka Reham mango Fazal mango air Allah kay kahar say daro. Allah humari madad kare ga. Allah say mango loogon say nai. Regards
What need to increase such a reasonable increment? Govt servants are already receiving huge salaries and fringe benefits and most of them are white elephants and national burden as well. In pandemic conditions , the recommended increase must be not more than 5% please.
Sir, im not agree with you because you have to through eyes on low scale employees as well.
Sarkar ap 16 grade sy uper walo ka soch rahy hain lykin is sy km scale 1 sy 14 walo ka boht Bora hal hai SALARIES boht kam hain aur Mraat b kisi kisam ki nai hain …..sirf 2 wqat ka khana kha sakty hain wo b inthaie low standard ka ….ap GOVERNMENT EMPLOYERS k Barry aysa khiyal na rakhain plz ….
The govt & Prime minister of pakistan have to increase the salaries of govt service and pensioner through scale wise because the low scale govt servants salaries not rise as compared to their expenses. There is no positive effect if the govt increase the salaries of low scale (1-15) employees by 10%. In other hand from scale (16-22) 10% increase have positive effect as compared to low scale employees. So the govt have to take right decession in this regard.
The govt & Prime minister of pakistan have to increase the salaries of govt employees and pensioner through scale wise because the low scale govt servants salaries not rise as compared to their expenses. There is no positive effect if the govt increase the salaries of low scale (1-15) employees by 10%. In other hand from scale (16-22) 10% increase have positive effect as compared to low scale employees. So the govt have to take right decession in this regard.
What abouy the contractual employees who are giving their best from couple of years at the end they are no where. Infact, after 5 years contract in this pandamic situtaion they are laying off and saying due to policy we can not extend contract after 5 years specically PAKISTAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY.
Dear Sir! Im not agree with your openion because all the govt employees condition are not same. You have to through eyes on low scale employees.
Sir, im not agree with you because you have to through eyes on low scale employees as well.
Plz also think about eobi pensioners ,I am regret to say that pm & zb had announced to raise eobi pension from Rs.6500 to Rs.8500 wef January,2020 and arrears of Rs.4000 was also been paid with pension for the mpnth of March,2020 but unfortunitly pension for the month of April,2020 was revert to Rs.6500 which is a great shock for poor people .
I think if government thoughts about the servants that will be appreciated by them because the inflation rate is higher in the country.government should have also think about the helpless and poor pensioners which they are getting minimum pension of 11000.It should to increase up to 15000.
And what about EOBI PENSIONER
The medical allowence to the pensioners is required to fix any % on the BPS.
Ok. But what about the EPF Pensioners, who are getting very low amounts in spite of contributing a portion from their salaries. All are in dire states and need attention.
What about private company employees no benefits, no incentive, no increment. Surviving last 3 years back same salary
Change your company buddy. Even if water stay at one place, it stinks after some time.
Pay is be increases the 50%
Dr,s are also ineffient empolyees in pak..they are working their clinic mostly in official timing….
salaries should increase 70% below BPS16
the current salary pakage is not meet their mothly budget….
It is a positive step by the government. If pay of govt employees is not increased vs I inflation. This will lead to corruption
Only this month government drastically reduced interest on black mailing of CCI on assumption that prices went down and inflation controlled. Simultaneously also massively reduced interest rates on savings schemes and deposit/saving accounts despite saving rate very low, victimising deposit and savings account holders eroding their purchasing power and making average Pakistan holding Pak rupee poorer. .
Now if inflation was really in control, prices have gone down necessitating to massively reduce interests rates unfairly, what is now the justification with the government to allow increase in salaries and pensions of government Servants at the cost of tax payers. .
The government run by incompetent, corrupts with potential conflict of interests is fleecing public
الحمدللہ مسلمان *”ایک اللہ پر ایمان اور بهروسہ کرکے اللہ کےآخری رسول محمد صلی اللہ علیہ و آلہ و بارک و سلم کی سنت پر عمل کرتاہے”* ایک مسلم کی یہ تربیت ہی نہیں کہ وہ خود بزدل دبکا رہےاور امید کرے کوئ اور(چین وغیرہ) بهارت کو سبق سکهائینگےیا کوئ سکه(نجوت سنگه)وغیرہ وغیرہ بهارت کےخلاف سازش کرےگا،ادهر صرف مراعات تمغات اعزازات،جاگیر ہی میں اضافہ کیاجاتاریےگاوہ بهی قوم کی کمائ پر–یہ بےغیرتوں کی تاریخ ہوسکتی ہےایک مسلمان کی نہیں…!
Someone commented that 50% of Doctors are dacoits not masiha, but dear Pakistanis I realized in Covid pandemic that if Doctors are 50 % dacoits rest of every profession and business of Pakistan are 100 percent dacoits. Businessmen exposed as one of the biggest cancer of this nation. Not a single Doctor in whole Pakistan increased his fee in this hard time and hundreds are seeing patients free of fee during pandemic. Every businessman drank blood of this nation in this desaster.
I am really disappointed from doctors during this covid19 pandemic. Numerous went on open strikes and many more are underground although government announced double salary. Not all but majority of senior doctors don’t know what humanity is……
In this regard I appreciate the current government because mostly government employees are belongs to poor families, so that upcoming budget 2020-21 the salary of government employees would be increased 20% as well as pension.
We are not against the increase of salaries or pension of Government employees but they have been getting a lot benefits quite in high percentage in recent years. They are very happy at the same time.
THEY ARE GETTING BENEFITS AS THEIR REPRENTATIVES WHO THEMSELVES ARE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES ARE THERE IN MINISITRY .THE INCREASE RECOMMENDED AND GIVEN TO LOW LEVEL MEANS HUNDRED TO LOW LEVEL EMPLOYEES BUT IS IN LACS TO SECRETARIES.
IT IS SHAMEFUL THAT THE EOBI PENSION RAISED TO RS. 8500/ PER MONTH HAS BEEN REVERSED.
IF THE LOWEST PENSION OF THE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES IS COMPARED WITH EOBI THE MATTER BECOMES CLEARER THAT BIG BRAINS SITTING IN THE FINANACE MINISTRY ARE SURE THAT A PEON IN GOVERNMENT SERVICE IS MORE BENEFICIAL TO THE COUNTRY THAN ANY EMPLOYEE IN PRIVATE SECTOR.
THE FACT IS IT IS THE PRIVATE SECTOR WHICH PROVIDES RESOUCES WHICH ARE BEING ENJOYED BY THE WHOLE NATION.THE MAXIMUM BENEFITS ARE ENJOYED BY THE CLASS OF EMPLOYEES PREPARING BUDGET.
WHILE A PEON IN GOVERNMENT JOB SITTING RIGHT UNDER THE NOSE OF ANY JUDGE RECEIVES HUNDREDS OF RUPEES A DAY AS BRIBE AS HIS ADDTIONAL INCOME AND THE PRIVATE EMPLOYEE DOES NOT HAVE A CHANCE TO DO THAT.
It’s totally loly pop government employees are not expecting more than 10 percent increase in salary,if this government increase 10 percent it will be surprised
Government should increase salaries & pensions according to dearth rate in county.
Govt increased total 15% in last two years despite of inflation of over 100%. So it would be very critical for PTI govt to make any decision on salary. And luckily our economy didn’t lower due covid19. I think employees won’t accept atleast less 40 % increase, otherwise next year would be extremely critical for PTI because any march (from Mol. Faza Ur Rehman or NS etc) may get big support of affected employees against PTI government….. I hope PTI has some wise minds to take better decisions.
Despite being employees likewise, ztbl employees are deprived from annual compensations announced in the budget but penalties/ taxes revisions are applied with out fail, unjust.
What did government do for poor peoples of Pakistan? Every years near the budget announcement salaries are raised for government employees who are constantly settle in their jobs permanent but the question is for poor people who have no money in their pockets for their livelihood? How to stand poor people?
What did government do for poor peoples of Pakistan? Every years near the budget announcement salaries are raised for government employees who are constantly settle in their jobs permanent but the question is for poor people who have no money in their pockets for their livelihood? How to stand poor people?
They don’t like poor people. The only way to get rid of poor people is not to give them their rights. This country is only for elite class.
They did increase the EOBI amount from Rs 6500 to Rs 8500. But again the decision is reversed. Reason is not known.
This is not a good news it is just a fair news for Govt employees of the Federal Govt. The actual issue is not about increase in salary. That would be more or less. The core issue is to remove disparity in salary between Federal and Provincial Govts. If Govt take initiative on this afterward Govt employees across the country can be satisfied. Remove disparity. Govt should also give relief to the general public because it is genuinely required to get rid of their financial constraint.
EOBI pensions should be min. 15000.00 because. In old age medicines cost has been increased. In 6500 THE EOBI pensioners give only doctors fee.Who will supply the medicines and food in old age. I shall highly request the PM. and FM to look into the EOBI poor pensioners need.
Not a bad decision at all. But due to uncertain inflation in the prices of daily use it is not sufficient. The Govt. Employees are totally dependent on their monthly salary. In my openion scales should b revised.
Lets hope, it materialises. The finance department ‘s figures jugglery had always made it useless in totality. Because, the give 10% and extract 20% from users. They levy hidden taxes or allow the traders to raise prices and get this raise back.
Govt should allow time scale and upgrade posts of clerks of Federal government at par with provinces. As clerks of fed. Departments are facing misery in their routine life .it is admitted all the paper work is done by clerks the boss sign on it , otherwords the government institutes are run by clerks
Prime Minister is requested to consider increase in pensions of retired PIA and similar organization’s employees whose pensions have not been increased since last several years although they too have to face the burnt of regular price hike like government employees.
Hope the matter would be looked into sympathetically.
Their is no need to increase salaries of GOV employees! Despite being a son of a GOV employee don’t support this decision! This should be spent for common man and tax grant should be increased for pollution free industry!
Extremely disappointing!
Honourable Sir, double the widows Pensions and especially for those widows whose wife had been died 20 years ago.
Also doubled the medical allowance for widows…
Evolve some formula to narrow the
gap of grades. A flat rate increase benefits the higher grades and increases the gap
Why 20% rise in government employees salary? What mericle they did that private sector did not. Why they are given rise in ever budget. They do not work they take bribe they get perks and benefits and on top they prove their performance ZERO. Stop pamper them and put increase subject to performance. Private sector is victimized and government employees are benefited? Is it Social Justice. This is Riba.
Bad decision. Under the acute economic woes only govt servants earning less than 50,000 shld h gotten an increase. Sacrifices hv to b made by thecsenoours who enjoy a lot of additiondl perks anyway
What about Upgradation of clerks of federal government employees.
2016,2017,2018,2019
کے ایڈہاک الاؤنسز کو بنیادی تنخواہ میں ضم کرکے پے سکیل کو Revise
کیا جائے۔
We want 120% increase in salary
Another Muslim country going along the dajjal bandwagon where the minorities are oppressing the majorities.malaysian had entered the bandwagon long time ago.
I bet that a majority of people crying over increase in salaries don’t even know that it’s applicable on basic pay, which itself is usually around 40-45 % of gross pay. So chill out guys, even a 20 % raise doesn’t mean anything extraordinary. Moreover, we must not ignore the fact that salaries of govt. officials is usually way lower than those of private sector employees in similar cadres.
We as a nation are fond of poking our noses into issues not pertaining to us. Not every government officer is corrupt or inefficient. So stop stereotyping and we should let the government breathe and let the decision makers make decisions they deem worthy.
In my personal opinion, it’s a good measure by PTI’s government since they gave a very minor raise last year, and in these tough times they are trying to keep their workforce motivated. Ps, we must learn to be happy for other if we want to succeed as a nation.
Punjab prisons DEPARTMENT main GOVERNMENT ki traf sy SALARIES ka koi imtiazi salok nai hai ….1 sy 14 scale k EMPLOYERS boht Mayoos hain na scale revise aur na hi koi SALARIES main khair khwa IZAFA…..ghurbat ki Lakeer sy b neechy zindgi bsar ker rahy hain ….jis ki 5 saal service hai wo 24000 ly rahy jis main conveyance b apna Ration b 6000 sy 7000 kherch Medical Allowances na HONe k brabr…wohi Last py Aik GOVERNMENT employed APNY ger ka nizam 10000 rupees sy hi chalata hai…..jo k inthai km hai ….is liye GOVERNMENT ko chahiye k wafaq aur subaie Mulazmeen main imtaizi salook rakhy. Werna ALLAH K PKERD BOHT MAZBOOT HAI AIK DIN AKHIR ALLAH K SAMNY HISSAB DAINA HI HO GA .IKTIYARAT HONE K BAWJOOD INSAAF NA AGER DY SAKO TO …..THINK ABOUT
after merging all ad hoc relief in basic pay ,,20% increase in salary is little better,,,,
Haram khoron ki tankhwaon main izzafa. Great news haramio
Govt should increase in Widows pension
It is becoming quite clear that prime minister of pakistan has no sence of administration to cater the people of pakistan as i am very much in favore of this goverment but the decisions make by the cabinet under the leadership of imran khan looks like a pic of bribe and couruption and all so called un cultred and illetrate cabinet members looks to full fill their own banks account and family accounts i stronglly condem and very disappointed with this sence of adminstration during covid 19 ae saw peiple give aids on his request and his decision is a grabage he seems like a dummy person with no sence what to do at this he always come and request for donation he speaks well but the thinks like ahell ; i am a retired employee of punjab small industries in previous budget he raise 10%pension nothing so far give to the employees so i think this time its afake news and he is as curropt as mia nawaz shareef and all politician are . So i give ahell of ths news regards
35 years ago when I was working with a company that produce food for cattle. I did ask a customer who had a pig farm on abigfarm. He told me that he raised only 100 pigs . It’s more profitable than raising 500 pigs. Low cost for food.maintenance .administration. and etc. Give them more food to fatten them and you gain more. That is why any government prefers to enrich their citizen. And the simplest thing is to enrich the existing workers. They are the one that makes evonomy moving with their extra cash. Ie. Fatten the pigs for higher return.
this government is good saray chor aur corrupt log cheekhain mar rhay hain
THERE SHOULD ALSO ENHANCE THE CONVINCE ALLOWANCE , MEDICAL ALLOWANCE AND UTILITY ALLOWANCE ESPECIALLY FOR THE EMPLOYEES OF GRADE 01-16 AND ALSO IMPLEMENT SAME NATIONAL SCALES THROUGHOUT IN THE COUNTRY.
All is bakwaaaaaas…har br aisi news ati hen last pay 10% increase hogi ya khaan shb apna kaskol agay krdengay k nawaz kha gya ha ab mje chanda do or 5%salery maaf krdo
Reference above comment, added explanation.
We want 120% increase in salary.
Due to inflation after increase of Dollar rate from 105 to 165 in 2018, our salary has decreased to 40%. The loss of 40% per month of government employees since the said period (24 months) is in lacs.
We have faced financial hardships since the period, therefore, salary may be increased upto 120% to cover up our two years loss.
I think we should all learn to respect all professions. Good and bad people are in all departments. We should pray for prosperity of our dear Pakistan as a whole so that all can reap the fruits equally. We should remember that every one gets what was meant for him. Allah can give to all. So if one of us gets a benifit, we should not think it was taken out of our pocket and given to some one else.
Kahan 20% salary increasr hui hai..ye chand takon k lye jhooti khabrain na phelaya karo…
dear mujhy to kuch samjh mai nh aaya
Sir,
Please do some goods for common people, private employees, self employed, daily wagers, semi govt employees, take some serious measures for controlling cost push inflation and demand pull inflation, as COLA increased day by day in Pakistan…
When will this rise implement ?