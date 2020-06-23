Sign inSubscribe
Bank Alfalah helps verify Ehsaas beneficiaries from KP, GB, AJK

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah is helping beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme whose biometric verification is not possible, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Beneficiaries of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as migrated beneficiaries from these regions who were facing problems in biometric verification, can now visit any of the designated Bank Alfalah branches open to facilitate them with their CNIC and phone. 

The CNIC number is verified using NADRA’s Verisys system, and a two-part One-Time Password (OTP) is generated. Entering the code and the Verisys report into the database confirms the identity of the Ehsaas beneficiary and subsequently they can immediately withdraw their funds from their account from the branch itself.

“We understand that the demographics of our remote areas are diverse, and we acknowledge the need to leverage technology to assist all our beneficiaries,” said Yahya Khan, Group Head of Digital Banking. 

“With this facility, elderly beneficiaries or those with a physical disability can continue to benefit from the Government’s scheme; Bank Alfalah is proud to be an innovator grounded in empathy for its citizens in this challenging time,” he added. 

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement is claimed to be the largest social welfare fund in Pakistan’s history, valued at over Rs144 billion.

Bank Alfalah, an exclusive partner of the program serving the northernmost areas of the country, has so far disbursed over Rs28.3 billion.

Staff Report

