K-Electric blames SSGC for power outages

K-Electric has said that continuous disruption in the power supply is out of its hands as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was not providing the agreed quantity of gas.
The statement was issued amid prolonged power outages affecting industrial, commercial and residential consumers equally.
The K-Electric, however, added that the port city, which is solely dependent on the utility provider for electricity, would be in a much better situation in 2021 with the arrival of new LNG plants.
A statement issued by the spokesperson of KE said that the company has five power plants out of which four are running on gas, while the remaining one runs on furnace oil which generates one thousand megawatts of electricity from it.
“It is only the gas-powered plants that are facing issues in supplying power. Load shedding is only taking place where it was needed, the LNG power plant would come next year and this situation would not remain the same next year,” she said.
“While the quantity of the required gas remained available, decreased pressure led to reduced production of electricity. This gas pressure issue created a supply gap of 400 megawatts at a time when demand was high. The generation would be increased as soon as the gas supply is available at the required pressure,” the spokesperson said, adding, “we are constantly in contact with the SSGC management to overcome the issue”.
The spokesperson further added that K-Electric’s furnace-oil-fired power plants remain fully functional.
It may be mentioned here that the K-Electric is the sole power production, transmission and distribution firm responsible to supply power across the city of ports and other parts of Sindh and Balochistan.
Meanwhile, the SSGC said they had informed K-Electric regarding the issue in advance and advised it to adopt alternate solutions like running power plants on coal, furnace oil and/or diesel.
You can’t consider yourself a Pakistani if you are not an expert at shifting blame.
KE a symbol of politics, the beautiful KESC days cannot be missed for the excellent services, tariffs, load management, public/street lighting, in the days when the standard of lighting would be a bulb. Despite power theft the KESC made profits, and provide services to Muncipal Lighting of mercury/halogen lamps.
Just see Bahawalpur, Punjab Solar energy Parks in major Punjab are self sufficient with zero pollution, outage, corruption.
KE assets land property belongs to KESC being scandalised. Delegations worldwide from Governments, utilities, Power Company from the EU shown interest in the Renewables, Ocean Currents, Wind Power most companies lost their money because of corruption with the utility. The Honorable Competition Commission Pakistan should be consulted for the need of several licenses/incentives on the Renewables, Ocean Currents, Wind Power, Solar generation which KE should invest in production. Solar industry is vibrant for local production for Solar/PV module. There should be flexible un-biased incentive for Net Metering which is non sense. There should be no roof rather solar roof in all buildings that will generate electricity and provide Net Metering subject to its policy business like, for the investor returns. All walls should be solar, roof solar, buyer KE to buy instantly, and start a partnership. Investors are coming and will come not on the face of KE but the private sector corporate sector. KE is a scary name. The costly Furnace Oil import costs a fortune, and creates pollution to KE. KE should realise how much loss it has given to the city of Karachi. KE’s policies has shattered the commercial/industrial sector who now are looking for self generation. KE please play a role as a national Icon, loved, liked, by every one. Please de-regulate the Net Metering, make it sweeter. Other wise they will not. Please pay good to Renewable Energy because they are your and stock holder bread butter. May Allah Bless.
Sharam kro kuch manhos ky bachon pora pora din pori pori rt light nh dety
Kutty ki ki mout marega manager K-electic ka
The Power trip is a generation trip and not a failure of the transmission grid.
When PLF crosses a certain level – any power plant can trip – and then the power grid softwares sends auto signals,to other power plants,to increase PLF,& then, they also trip.
It is a good fail safe mode,as it is better than a case,where the power plant blows up or breaks down.
But THIS power cut is a part of a plan -as even the Nuclear power plants tripped (since the entire Pakistan blacked out) – which makes no sense,as a N-Power
takes time to start & stop – unless it is programmed,to stop the steam turbines,at a certain PLF
So this part of the ADS & BMD strategy,of Pakistan,with the following aims:
Test the panic among Pakistanis (and there was none)
Ensure that the Pakistani GBR radars used for ADS & BMD have stand by power (on auto mode for 24 hours)
Ensure that the Pakistani GBR radars and Silos used for land based N-Missiles,have stand by power (on auto mode for 24 hours)
Ensure Pitch dark mode for the IAF when the Indian weasels launch a pre-emptive strike (for 8-10 hours of nightfall)
Ensure Pitch dark mode for the IAF when the Indian weasels launch a counter to the Pakistani pre-emptive strike
Ensure that all critical military hardware of the Pakistani military has auto power back up (in the day & night)
Ensure that there is no thermal or signature of Pakistani generators feeding power to vital Pakistani military units
But I take it 1 step further ! dindooohindoo
It is a mock run by ISI to hack into Indian Power plants and trip the Indian Grid (which has tripped many times – but not all
over India)
For a nation of the scale and spread of India,excluding the hydropower plants,all else can be tripped ! And fi the Grid systems are tripped,then the power is out for the whole of India (which is Y,India has regional Grids)
DPRK hacked into the Kudankalam N-Power plant.And they can do it again ! A DPRK-Pakistan JV can do wonders in India (based on the learnings of Kudankulam) !