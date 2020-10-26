DRAP slashes remdesivir price by Rs1,629

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to coronavirus patients, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday reduced the price of remdesivir, the first and only approved treatment for Covid-19 in the United States, by Rs1,629 taking the price down to Rs9,244.

In a notification, DRAP said that the price of remdesivir injection has been slashed by Rs1,629, adding that the antiviral drug will be sold at Rs9,244 across the country.

The regulatory authority warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who are selling the drug at higher prices.

It is pertinent to mention here that remdesivir has reportedly proved effective against the novel coronavirus and the federal cabinet had approved to reduce the price of the antiviral drug last month.

In May, US pharmaceutical company Gilead had allowed Pakistan to produce the antiviral drug in the country.