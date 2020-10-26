Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

DRAP slashes remdesivir price by Rs1,629

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to coronavirus patients, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday reduced the price of remdesivir, the first and only approved treatment for Covid-19 in the United States, by Rs1,629 taking the price down to Rs9,244.

In a notification, DRAP said that the price of remdesivir injection has been slashed by Rs1,629, adding that the antiviral drug will be sold at Rs9,244 across the country.

The regulatory authority warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who are selling the drug at higher prices.

It is pertinent to mention here that remdesivir has reportedly proved effective against the novel coronavirus and the federal cabinet had approved to reduce the price of the antiviral drug last month.

Article continues after this advertisement

In May, US pharmaceutical company Gilead had allowed Pakistan to produce the antiviral drug in the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUBL’s nine-month profit rises to Rs16bn
Next articleMoST to outsource inspection of food, non-food items in violation of PSQCA Act 1996
Avatar
TLTP

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR automates cargo scanning system

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced a new automated process in its WeBOC system for scanning containerised consignments...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh meat sellers move court for increasing prices

The Meat Merchant Association (MMA) on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking an increase in the rates of beef and mutton during...
Read more
HEADLINES

Retail sector requests govt to revise business hours during Ramzan

LAHORE: The organised retail sector has requested the government to change working hours for markets and malls from 2pm to 12am, excluding two hours...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt approves centralised database for essential food stock

The cabinet on Tuesday decided to establish a centralised database to maintain record of stocks of essential food items available with the federal and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt approves centralised database for essential food stock

The cabinet on Tuesday decided to establish a centralised database to maintain record of stocks of essential food items available with the federal and...

Federal Insurance Ombudsman gives Rs 2.13bn relief to policyholders in 2020

MCB unconsolidated profit increases to Rs6.8bn in Q1FY21

FDI falls by 35pc in 9MFY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.