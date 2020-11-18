Sign inSubscribe
Website of Sindh Investment Board hacked; closure of schools demanded

By TLTP

KARACHI: The website of Sindh Investment Board was hacked on Tuesday by an anonymous person, who demanded the government to “shut down the schools now” as coronavirus cases across the country surge.

“Hacked By Anonymous. This is a warning message to Pakistan Government,” says the message when one opened https://sindhinvestment.gos.pk/

“Student Lives are no joke! Shut the Schools down now. Students are the real assets of a country, don’t destroy your assets,” read the message by the hacker.

The website was hacked a few hours after Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that schoolchildren will not be granted winter vacations this year. The provincial minister had said students have been given more holidays than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Therefore, there’s no question of winter vacations right now,” he had said.

He added that a final decision on the matter will be taken during a National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting scheduled for late November.

