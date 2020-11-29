Sign inSubscribe
UK publishing house to print books in Pakistan through IPS Press

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Kube Publishing (Leicester, UK) and IPS Press – the publishing and bookselling arm of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad on Sunday signed an agreement which will enable readers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to buy low-priced local editions of all books of the popular UK-based Islamic publisher.

According to a statement, the agreement signed by Kube Publishing CEO Haris Ahmad and IPS GM Naufil Shahrukh has also authorised IPS Press to exclusively import and distribute all Kube titles in the assigned territory.

The first title to be published under this arrangement is the Pakistan edition of ‘Revive Your Heart: Putting Life in Perspective,’ authored by renowned Islamic scholar and motivational speaker Nouman Ali Khan.

TLTP

1 COMMENT

  1. Dear Sir,
    I want to have my manuscript edited, checked, proof read, printed and published in hard cover in two volumes with marketing strategy to offer through Amazon, Chapters, embay etc. and other sources with proper accounts. You would have to arrange for ISBN No. etc.

    Please let me know if you can offer these services/

    Thanks

