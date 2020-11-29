UK publishing house to print books in Pakistan through IPS Press

ISLAMABAD: Kube Publishing (Leicester, UK) and IPS Press – the publishing and bookselling arm of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad on Sunday signed an agreement which will enable readers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to buy low-priced local editions of all books of the popular UK-based Islamic publisher.

According to a statement, the agreement signed by Kube Publishing CEO Haris Ahmad and IPS GM Naufil Shahrukh has also authorised IPS Press to exclusively import and distribute all Kube titles in the assigned territory.

The first title to be published under this arrangement is the Pakistan edition of ‘Revive Your Heart: Putting Life in Perspective,’ authored by renowned Islamic scholar and motivational speaker Nouman Ali Khan.