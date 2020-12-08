Likee to launch operations in Pakistan following million downloads

KARACHI: Likee, the world’s leading global short video creation platform with around 150 million unique monthly users worldwide, is all set to launch its operations in Pakistan.
The platform has already crossed a million downloads mark in the country and is expected to make new records with the localised version launch.
The Singapore-based app is unique in the sense that it offers users with the capability to easily create the videos and add special effects to them. The special effects can be four-dimensional, attractive and dynamic stickers as well as a video editing tool.
The platform plans to employ resources in the channel sales development, content operations, brand safety teams, and influencer talent management spheres.
