Uber launches new delivery interface in Pakistan

Uber in Pakistan has announced the launch of Uber Connect, a delivery tech solution that enables users to send/receive packages and request for deliveries through the Uber app.

The additional service will further support the growing community of customers and drivers who have come to depend on the technology company, especially as the country deals with a second Covid-19 wave.

Uber Connect is the new interface of Uber Delivery that was launched earlier this year in Pakistan, in response to newer consumer demands generated under countrywide lockdown measures. In comparison, Uber Connect is a more refined and diverse new delivery product which will offer two types of services: one where users can send packages to and from friends and family, and the second one is a stop and shop service like delivery, where drivers can pick up deliveries on behalf of the users from nearby stores and pharmacies.

Saad Naveed Pall, General Manager at Uber Pakistan said, “Pakistan is among a handful of countries across Middle East and Africa to launch Uber Connect, based on the success of our delivery service earlier this year. We are proud to be able to use our technological expertise and innovation to design new services that not only bring convenience to the users, but also offer better economic opportunities for drivers. The launch of Uber Connect is a part of our continued efforts to keep functioning in the new normal while keeping our communities safe, and we will continue to move forward and evolve with the changing consumer trends.”