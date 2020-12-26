Sign inSubscribe
OPINION

Shooting ourselves in the foot

Farooq Tirmizi
By Farooq Tirmizi
1289
3

Let us start out by stating the painfully obvious: there is absolutely no scenario in which Pakistan becomes a developed country, or even a middle-income country without a significant opening of trade ties with India. It is simply impossible. Why do we bring this up? Because our cover story this week is the perfect illustration of just how short-sighted it is for Pakistan to ignore the potential from trade with India: Pakistani lawn apparel is popular in India, with some Pakistani designers even making a name for themselves in the Indian market, and yet a paltry proportion of Pakistan’s total textile exports go to India.

The government is very fond of talking about trying to increase Pakistan’s export base and is willing to bend over backwards to try to accommodate textile exporters in particular. Yet we are trying to get Pakistani textile companies to manufacture jeans for German women, and towels for American households, and somehow manage to completely ignore the fact that tens of millions of Indian women would love to wear Pakistani shalwar qameez if it was available at an affordable price in their local stores.

Which market do you think is easier for a Pakistani manufacturer to cater to: German teenagers, suburban Americans, or Indian women?

We understand that the politics of doing business with India has become more difficult in recent years, but to ignore the potential of trade with India while obsessing over dwindling exports is an exercise in lunacy. At the expense of shoving too many metaphors into one editorial, we are avoiding the elephant next door, all out of some misplaced sense of pride.

To be clear, we are not advocating that Pakistan abandon its foreign policy goals. It is not for us to comment on what Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir should be, except that it should not involve violence of any kind. But we do believe that the government should adopt an attitude of “we can talk and chew gum at the same time” with respect to relations with India: even as we continue to press our case on political disputes, we can continue to advance on a trade policy that will only benefit Pakistani businesses and consumers, and is the only guarantee of Pakistani prosperity in the long run.

Previous articlePM for steps to regain PIA’s lost glory
Next articleAs the climate change threat grows, environmental concerns take front stage for Pakistani businesses
Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi
Managing Editor, Profit Magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMENT

The lucrative business of being white in Pakistan

If you’re white and your career isn’t going anywhere, Pakistan is your second lease on life
Read more
EDITORIAL

Imports: necessary, and not evil

In a country whose government is as obsessed with the exchange rate, the current account deficit, and thus every single component that goes into...
Read more
COMMENT

2020 – An obituary

As we say goodbye to the year, we will remember it mainly for the massive disruption it brought. 
Read more
EDITORIAL

A welcome rollback on coal-fired power

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that Pakistan would seek to take a step back from its recent policy of promoting coal-fired power plants was...
Read more
COMMENT

The economics of a greener coal in Thar Coalfields

Coal may be the dirtiest fuel, but there exist several viable options to continue using indigenous coal while reducing carbon emissions
Read more
COMMENT

The fortune at the bottom of the digital pyramid

It is time to recognise that access to the internet being equitable is good for business
Read more

3 COMMENTS

  1. If one has a neighbor, who does not recognize you as your father’s son & kills your brothers,sisters,parents,children & given a chance will raid your home to ransack & steals your goods. Not once but as frequently as given a chance. Plus goes around in your family & friends speaking lies about you to defame you… Only an insame person would like to trade with him. Freedom of speech should be limited to sanity.

  2. Pakistanis are a clueless bunch of morons who have been misled by their establishment into fake thinking. The establishment itself is enjoying luxury life and ordinary Pakistanis are duped by false slogans of religion, nationalism. Their future is as bleak as ever and nothing good will occur to them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK court rejects US firm’s claim over Avenfield House

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: A British court has dismissed a petition of a Washington-based asset recovery firm seeking an order for the attachment of Avenfield House, the...

China telco shares lose 5pc in first trading day since NYSE delisting announcement

Oil prices touch multi-month highs as OPEC+ expected to hold output

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800pc surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.