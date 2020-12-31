KP govt to relocate Warsak, Shabqadar marble units to Mohmand Economic Zone

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to relocate marble factories at Warsak Road and Shabqadar tehsils to the Mohmand Economic Zone, also known as Mohmand Marble City.

The decision was taken during a meeting regarding Mohmand and Buner marble cities chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan on Wednesday.

Marble factory owners who voluntarily relocate to Mohmand would be provided with grants as well as plots at affordable rates. So far, owners of 19 marble factories on Warsak Road have applied for the relocation.

Mohmand marble city covers an area of 350 acres and so far, 106 plots have been allotted for setting up new industrial units. The remaining 184 plots will be allotted to factories being reallocated from Warsak Road and Shabqadar tehsils.

During the meeting, it was also decided to convert the Mohmand Economic Zone into a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“A plan of action should be formulated in consultation with the owners of these factories to shift the marble factories to Mohmand Economic Zone,” the chief minister directed, adding that all paperwork in this regard should be completed and submitted within 15 days.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to start practical work on the proposed Buner Marble City project, which will spread over 126 acres. The PC-1 to purchase land for this purpose would be approved within a week.

The meeting was also told that an investment of Rs2.8 billion is expected in the new marble city, while a total of 200 industrial units, which will create 12,000 new jobs, will be set up in the area.