Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

4G services in Turbat 

By epaper epaper

All educational institutions are off due to covid-19. Thus, government announced to conduct online classes so that studies remain continued. But the government has forgotten that there are places in Pakistan which are deprived from 4g network including Turbat. Likely, the students of Turbat are not able to take online classes. The inadvertent government decides things without facilitating people who do not have access to internet.

The government should establish 4g network in Turbat so that students do not remain deprived from education.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEroding the parties from inside
Next articleWhy not technology?
Avatar
epaper epaper

1 COMMENT

  1. I am Shan and I am from Balochistan turbat kech we need internet there is no 4G 3G 2G Leave the data connection we have fiber wifi connection this is no work properly so my request is this please start the data connection I am sutdent of Delta school

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment PT

Cold Justice….

The LHC backlog grows while a third of posts remain vacant Although it is not an amazing story that a high-chill season is at...
Read more
Comment PT

The slaughter of Hazaras: Foreign involvement?

Kulbhushan Jhadav had confessed to fomenting such sectarian violence By Ayesha Chaudhry A drastic situation was being faced by the individuals of the Hazara community...
Read more
Comment PT

Trump and his love of power

Admittedly US President Donald Trump has a towering personality very fit for his office. Over six feet tall, with an unusually large jawbone  and...
Read more
Editorials PT

How long will PDM last?

Managing the differences is no cakewalk The PDM comprises different parties with each one having a separate programme. They also have a history of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Palm oil import increases 34pc in 8MFY21

ISLAMABAD: The palm oil imports into the country increased by 34.03 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (8MFY21)...

Pakistan’s exports to US increase 11.9pc in 8MFY21

Abu Dhabi begins trial run of autonomous vehicles

Ordinance protecting sugarcane growers expires

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.