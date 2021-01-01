4G services in Turbat 

All educational institutions are off due to covid-19. Thus, government announced to conduct online classes so that studies remain continued. But the government has forgotten that there are places in Pakistan which are deprived from 4g network including Turbat. Likely, the students of Turbat are not able to take online classes. The inadvertent government decides things without facilitating people who do not have access to internet.

The government should establish 4g network in Turbat so that students do not remain deprived from education.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat