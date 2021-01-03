Stay in quarantine

As the all educational institutions remain shut down across the country, there has widely existed a great crisis in the country especially for the future of education. However, we have to run through education Minister who has planned for us good since he is widely concerned regarding educational issues due to Covid-19 spread. Shefqat Mehmood, the Education Minister of Pakistan recently asked students to study and revise as much as possible and he even wanted students to realize that the closing of schools wasn’t done for holidays. Therefore, we should not achieve the benefits of closing schools for enjoyment, rather we should read notes, course books spending time on important games and learning ways to be perfect in these holidays.

