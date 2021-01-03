Strong profits at Engro allow Dawood Hercules to pay off debts early

It is a good time to be a conglomerate that sold its assets at the right time: the Dawood Hercules Corporation announced on December 21, 2020, that they will be paying off the entirety of the two sukuks (Islamic bonds) on their balance sheet over the course of 2021, representing a significant acceleration of the repayment schedule of both bonds.

The two bonds in question were issued in November 2017 and March 2018 respectively. The first was a Rs5.2 billion bond, secured against Dawood Hercules' holdings in Engro Corporation stock. The second was a Rs6 billion, also secured against Engro stock. Both bonds were underwritten by JS Bank.