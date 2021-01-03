It turns out that picture on sugar this year is even more complicated than the initial Profit examination, which in itself suggested that it was complicated. Some mills have managed to post higher profits on the back of higher retail prices on sugar, even as others have seen their gross margins squeezed by higher sugarcane prices, and thus seen a fall in their profits even as revenues have increased across the board for all sugar manufacturing companies.
Sugar industry’s margins stagnant, even as revenues rise
While some mills have struggled with higher sugarcane costs, others have managed to post higher gross margins and profits
