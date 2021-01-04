Don’t Waste Muhammad Amir

Heroes hold a special place in our imagination. Our players are our National Heroes. We can say them our Ambassadors. Our players, Artists and Actors are our real heroes because they represent our country and Nation. Our players are our most valuable asset. We must not waste these precious assets. Legend Cricketer Muhammad Amir is one of our real heroes who made our country famous. The Great cricketers of the world also appreciate the performance of Muhammad Amir. Mohammad Amir is a Pakistani cricketer who started his career in 2009. On 29 August 2010, he was arrested for spot-fixing and was given a five-year ban for bowling two deliberate no-balls.

Muhammad Amir led Pakistan to victory with his best performance in many matches. On 9 November 2009 he scored 73 runs against New Zealand which was a record for a number 10 batsman in ODI history until Ravi Rampaul surpassed that record with scoring 86* when batting at number 10 position in 2011. In that innings, with his batting partner Saeed Ajmal, Amir added 103 runs to Pakistan’s chase, only to fall short by 7 runs. He impressed the Pakistan cricket team, including Wasim Akram, who took credit for discovering Amir, although Akram later commented that Amir needed to gain more weight to aid his development. Later in 2009, Pakistan toured Sri Lanka and in the first One Day International match, he shared a 62 run partnership with fast bowler Umar Gul for the tenth wicket but Pakistan lost by 36 runs. He also played a game against New Zealand in 2009–2010. During a match in the third One Day International match, when Pakistan were reduced to 8 wickets for 86 runs, he scored 73 runs not out, making the highest score by a number 10 batsman in One Day International cricket and putting on a 103 runs, 10th wicket partnership with Saeed Ajmal. He was unable to get his side to their victory target of 212 runs, as Ajmal was declare out in the last over and Pakistan lost by just 7 runs. During the Test match series against Australia in 2010, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he took his first five wicket haul, taking the wickets of Australian batsmen Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke.

Nadeem Kandwal

Islamabad