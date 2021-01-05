Hyundai Pakistan vows to boost production up to 100pc in Q1CY21

LAHORE: Hyundai Pakistan is likely to boost its production by 100 per cent in the

the first quarter of the calendar year 2021 (Q1C21).

According to a statement issued by the Nishat group owned Hyundai-Nishat Motor (Pvt) Ltd. Director Hassan Mansha, double shift operations would ensure that capacity is further enhanced by the end of Q2CY21.

“This will ensure that Hyundai-Nishat continues to play its part by creating further employment opportunities as network and capacity are expanded,” he added.

The company also vowed that customers will benefit from not having to face delays and long waiting times as orders are rolled out at a fast pace.