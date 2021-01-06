Medical students protesting PMC blacklist arrested

Foreign medical graduates protesting the recently released list of blacklisted institutions by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) were arrested by baton-wielding police officers in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The police also arrested the chairman of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) group and some doctors who were among the protesters. They were later let go, according to the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

“The future of foreign qualified medical students is at stake because of the decisions being made by the PMC,” said one protester at the venue.

Earlier, the PMC announced that graduates returning Kyrgyzstan will only be allowed to practice in the country after giving a test.

The protesters said they could not understand why these universities were blacklisted despite being verified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The following varsities have been blacklisted by PMC:

ABC Academy Bishkek

Asian Medical Institute

Jalal-Abad State Medical University

Avicenna Medical University

Adam Medical University

International Medical University

International Medical Institute, International University of Science & Business

Jalal-Abad People’s Friendship University A. Batirov Medical Faculty

Kyrgyz-Uzbek University Medical Faculty

Royal Metropolitan Medical University

S. Tentishev Asian Medical Institute

Salymbekov University Faculty of Medicine

Scientific Research Medical Social Institute

International Atatürk-Alatoo University Faculty of Medicine

International School of Medicine (IUK ISM) (license No: 180000058), Tokmok Campus

Talks will be held between the PMC and the FMG, wherein the PMC has agreed to accept any and all “valid” demands.