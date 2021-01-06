Sign inSubscribe
World

To ‘educate’ youth on cows, India to hold ‘cow science’ exam

Avatar
By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India will hold a mass nationwide online “cow science” exam next month, in the latest push by the Hindu nationalist government to promote and protect the sacred animal, officials said Wednesday.

The hour-long test on February 25, open to children and adults as well as foreigners, comprises 100 multiple-choice questions in Hindi, English, and 12 regional languages.

The aim is to assess the public’s knowledge and “sensitise and educate” them, according to the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) cow protection agency created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

“Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

“The cow is full of science and economics. People are not aware of the true economic and scientific value of the animal,” RKA chief Vallabhbhai Kathiria said.

Accompanying study material released by the RKA includes information on different breeds of cows as well as the theory that slaughtering animals causes earthquakes.

Many from India’s overwhelming Hindu majority consider cows sacred but under Modi’s rule, the animal has increasingly become a political and sectarian flashpoint.

His government has made cows a top priority and invested millions of dollars in programmes to protect the animal and research the uses for bovine dung and urine.

Cow slaughter and eating beef has become illegal in many parts of the culturally diverse and officially secular country, while sentences elsewhere have increased.

There have been a string of attacks by vigilante Hindu groups on Muslims and low-caste Hindus who have traditionally eaten beef and disposed of cow carcasses.

On Tuesday, the southern state of Karnataka amended its cow protection law to give police increased powers to search and arrest anyone without a warrant suspected of cow slaughter.

The state government, controlled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), enhanced jail terms to seven years and fines to one million rupees ($13,700) for offenders.

Previous articlePM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president
Next articleIslamabad IG Aamir Zulfiqar removed from post, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appointed
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Amnesty calls on Israel to give Palestinians virus vaccine

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Israel to provide coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, saying the...
Read more
World

Pizza-sized boxes and paying a premium: Israel’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

JERUSALEM: Order early, pay a lot, digitise distribution and stretch the supply. That is how Israel came to be a leader of the world’s Covid-19...
Read more
World

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Black man

WASHINGTON: A Wisconsin prosecutor declined Tuesday to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha,...
Read more
World

China steps up Covid-19 restrictions near Beijing as local infections rise

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Chinese authorities shut sections of highways running through Hebei province that surrounds Beijing on Wednesday and banned gatherings in the province’s capital in...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic...
Read more
World

Vietnam jails journalists for ‘propaganda’ critical of state

HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

To ‘educate’ youth on cows, India to hold ‘cow science’ exam

NEW DELHI: India will hold a mass nationwide online “cow science” exam next month, in the latest push by the Hindu nationalist government to...

PM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president

Promising visit, Imran urges Hazaras to bury dead miners

Afghanistan seeks custody of bodies of nationals killed in Machh carnage

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.