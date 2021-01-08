Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

The absence of a healing touch

Avatar
By Editorial
  • PM Khan and Hazara killings

On Friday mourners sat around 10 dead bodies of Hazara miners for the sixth day. Protests against the brutal killings and in sympathy with the Quetta mourners meanwhile spread outside Balochistan also. The protesters maintained that they would bury the dead only after the PM came to condole with the grieving families. The PM flatly refused to accept their demand, calling it an attempt at blackmail.

Daesh, which had been targeting the Shia community in Afghanistan for years, accepted responsibility for the Machh attack. The horrendous way the victims’ throats were slit elicited worldwide condemnation, including from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir. Inside the country, the PM and leaders of the opposition parties issued statements denouncing the horror. While hundreds of Hazaras gathered to condole with the families sitting near the coffins, no provincial minister cared to turn up on the first day, which was not only a violation of Balochistan’s time-honoured traditions, but was also bound to strengthen the perception of insecurity in the Hazara community. The next day the mourners said that now nothing short of a visit by the PM would provide them solace and confidence.

Had the PM turned up on the first day to console the mourners and assure them of the government’s determination to arrest the accused, the dead would have been buried and the protestors departed. The delay further strengthened the perception that the government did not care. It provided yet another opportunity to the opposition leaders to lambaste the government in their speeches on Thursday. What the protestors have wanted is a compassionate handling that would soothe them and help them wipe away their tears. The PM on the hand wants the affected families to take the compensation and go home. In case they still insist on a prior visit from him, this would constitute blackmailing in his eyes.

The weather in Quetta goes below freezing point during the night. The families of miners have lost their sole breadwinners and badly need money. They might finally succumb to the pressure. But the treatment would leave a bad taste in their mouth that no Ehsaas Emergency Programme will wash away.

Previous articleTrade deficit going up
Avatar
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials PT

Trade deficit going up

The trade figures point to the real flaw The foreign trade figures for December are not heartening, for they showed a 32 percent increase...
Read more
Letters PT

Shortage of gas

Sir, Hub is one of populous cities of the province Balochistan. However, It is facing multiple challenges. The problem which I am going to highlight...
Read more
Letters PT

A plastic ban of plastic bags

According to a report, the government of Pakistan has ordered the ban of plastic bags since 2006 to save the Earth plus the atmosphere...
Read more
Letters PT

We are the masks

The heartbreaking news pieces of corona casualties have been emerging from every nook and corner worldwide up till date. Almost a year on, the...
Read more
Letters PT

Injustice with fans 

Muhammad Aamir's sudden retirement from cricket is a big shock for Aamir's fans.  Of course, this is bad news for all cricket fans as...
Read more
Comment PT

Policing terror, but at what cost?

Another killing, again the nation is shocked AT PENPOINT BY: M.A. NIAZI The gunning down of Usama Satti by five members of the Islamabad Police Counter-Terrorism...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine halal

JAKARTA: A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, the Indonesian Ulema Council said on Friday, days before the...

Indian government, farmers fail to break deadlock on controversial laws

Nine killed in armed attack on wake in central Mexico

SA include five newcomers in 21-member Test squad for Pakistan tour

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.