50 booked for poaching

LAHORE: Lahore police on Friday registered a case against 50 or so people for allegedly kidnapping the employees of an expatriate and grabbing her land in Kahna.

A non-resident Pakistan national, Sohaib Khursheed, lodged a complaint in police station stating that his sister-in-law, Mehreen Chaudhry, was constructing a farmhouse on their 9-acre land situated in Kahna Nau town and two rooms and a wall had been constructed around the farmhouse.

He said as the construction was taking place 50 armed men had attacked their farmhouse late on Thursday night.

He said the suspects held his servants, Momin Shah and Abid Ullah, at gunpoint and damaged the newly-constructed wall, two rooms and also took away generators, sanitary equipment, floor tiles, and furniture worth Rs2 million.

He said the suspects had first tortured his servants and later kidnapped them while adding the suspects after snatching the belongings and identity cards of his servants had released them at a deserted place.

He said the suspects took away Rs2 million worth of belongings and had also damaged the property boundary walls and two rooms of the farmhouse worth Rs2 million.

The complainant said the suspects were attempting to grab his land and demanded registration of a case and strict action against them.

Kahna police registered a case under sections 365, 148, 149, 427, 380, 448, and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It is pertinent to mention that it was a second attempt to grab the same piece of land and a similar case was registered earlier against the suspects.

Former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh had taken the notice of the previous land grabbing attempt and got it vacated from the land grabbers.