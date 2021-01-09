Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

50 booked for poaching

Avatar
By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore police on Friday registered a case against 50 or so people for allegedly kidnapping the employees of an expatriate and grabbing her land in Kahna.

A non-resident Pakistan national, Sohaib Khursheed, lodged a complaint in police station stating that his sister-in-law, Mehreen Chaudhry, was constructing a farmhouse on their 9-acre land situated in Kahna Nau town and two rooms and a wall had been constructed around the farmhouse.

He said as the construction was taking place 50 armed men had attacked their farmhouse late on Thursday night.

He said the suspects held his servants, Momin Shah and Abid Ullah, at gunpoint and damaged the newly-constructed wall, two rooms and also took away generators, sanitary equipment, floor tiles, and furniture worth Rs2 million.

He said the suspects had first tortured his servants and later kidnapped them while adding the suspects after snatching the belongings and identity cards of his servants had released them at a deserted place.

He said the suspects took away Rs2 million worth of belongings and had also damaged the property boundary walls and two rooms of the farmhouse worth Rs2 million.

The complainant said the suspects were attempting to grab his land and demanded registration of a case and strict action against them.

Kahna police registered a case under sections 365, 148, 149, 427, 380, 448, and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It is pertinent to mention that it was a second attempt to grab the same piece of land and a similar case was registered earlier against the suspects.

Former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh had taken the notice of the previous land grabbing attempt and got it vacated from the land grabbers.

Previous articleJustice Khan takes oath as PHC chief justice
Next articleTwitter shares down over 2pc in after-hours trading after Trump suspension
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Man posing himself as secret agency’s officer arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police on Saturday arrested a man masquerading himself as an officer of a secret agency and his two accomplices. Police said a raid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Khan takes oath as PHC chief justice

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was sworn in as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday. The ceremony, held at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran meets families of Machh carnage victims

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met with the families of the victims of Machh carnage during his day-long visit to Balochistan where he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fire in Karachi warehouse hurts three

At least three people received injuries on Saturday in a warehouse fire in Karachi's Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) neighbourhood, police and rescue...
Read more
NATIONAL

Victims’ families agree to bury Hazara martyrs

ISLAMABAD: The Shuhda Action Committee and the federal and provincial governments reached an agreement on Friday night, after which the families of Hazara martyrs...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, cautioning that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

China to counter ‘unjustified’ foreign trade and business laws

SHANGHAI: China’s Ministry of Commerce on Saturday published new rules for countering “unjustified” laws and restrictions imposed by foreign countries on Chinese companies and...

Man posing himself as secret agency’s officer arrested

Tesla market value crosses $800bn for the first time

Twitter shares down over 2pc in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.