Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Broadsheet LLC seeks additional $1.18mn from NAB counsel

News Desk
By News Desk

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel received a letter from Broadsheet LLC that both confirmed the receipt of $28.7 million at the law agency, but also asked for an additional $1,180,799.66.

“However, pursuant to paragraph 3 of both orders, interest continued to accrue following the issue of our client’s Third Party Debt order and an additional sum of $1,180,799.66 had accrued on your client’s judgment debts prior to receipt of the funds from United National Bank,” said the letter to the anti-graft body.

The letter further stated that Deputy Master Lay had made a costs award in the Broadsheet client’s favour in the sum of £30,000, equivalent to $40,677 and that those costs have been retained out of the funds received from United National in priority of the Judgment Debts.

The outstanding sum stood at $1,221,476.66, and there had been a further interest at $267 per day since the start of the new year.

“Our client has also incurred additional enforcement costs, independent of those summarily assessed by Deputy Master Lay. Those costs exceed US$900,000 and are wholly attributable to your client’s failure to engage with us and the Court prior to 17 December,” said the letter.

The Broadsheet has invited the NAB to “agree terms of settlement, to be enforced by way of a Tomlin Order, pursuant to which your client will pay our client all interest accrued on the Judgment Debts within 14 days”, with a deadline of 8 January 2021.

Earlier in the week, NAB had attempted to clarify that the agreement to find “foreign assets” was signed between the law firm and the government of Pakistan on the orders of the Attorney General Office and then-president General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

It had stated that the liability award passed on August 1, 2016, by Chartered Institute of Arbitrator in London Pakistan and that this was challenged before the High Court of Justice in London but no relief was given.

NAB had come under fire after its non-payment to Broadsheet LLC led a UK high court to order that an amount of Rs4.5 billion be debited to the account of the Pakistan High Commission.

United Bank Limited (UBL) had written a letter to the Pakistan High Commission, dated December 29, and had requested the provision of written debit account details for the payment of $28,706,533.35 in line with Final Third Party Order issued by the high court.

NAB officials had previously made a mistaken payment of $5 million and caused a loss of $14 million to Pakistan.

Previous articleHearing in Shahzeb Khan murder case
Next articleFirst polio drive of 2021 to vaccinate 40mn children
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Giving Opp NRO would be easy, but ‘disastrous for Pakistan’, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the media on Sunday, said that he could make his own life easier by offering the opposition a...
Read more
NATIONAL

First polio drive of 2021 to vaccinate 40mn children

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The first polio vaccination drive of 2021 will begin on Monday and immunise some 40 million children under the age of five against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Shahzeb Khan murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Monday the petitions of a suspect and his accomplices against the conviction in the headline-grabbing...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to take up PPP leader’s bail request

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up the bail petition of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday. A three-member bench...
Read more
NATIONAL

Explosion hurts four in Turbat

QUETTA: At least four people received injuries in an explosion in Turbat's Cinema bazaar in Balochistan on Sunday, police officials confirmed. The injured were shifted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Efforts to restore electricity underway: minister

ISLAMABAD: Hours after a major power outage plunged the entire country into darkness, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said on Sunday the electricity...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi cut to boost oil market de-stocking, even as demand falters

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s voluntary oil production cut is expected to bring the oil market into deficit for most of 2021 even as new lockdowns...

Northern Ireland-Britain supply chain at risk of collapse, hauliers warn

Imran Khan

Giving Opp NRO would be easy, but ‘disastrous for Pakistan’, says PM

First polio drive of 2021 to vaccinate 40mn children

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.