Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Indian firing along LoC leaves two elderly injured: ISPR

Avatar
By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Two elderly citizens of a same family were injured as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.
According to the army’s media wing, the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics. Due to the Indian army indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens sustained injuries who were evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.
These are the first two civilians injured this year. Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since January 1, 2021.
Earlier on January 2, Pakistan Army shot down the second Indian spy quadcopter of the year at Line of Control (LoC) over violating the country’s airspace.
Taking to Twitter, the ISPR DG announced that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LoC. “The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LoC,” the army’s media wing said.
It was the second quadcopter of the year to be shot down by the forces as the first one was downed on January 1, 2021, by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along the LoC.

Previous articleNorthern Alliance leader Khalili to visit Pakistan
Next articlePDM disarray
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Northern Alliance leader Khalili to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Karim Khalili, former Afghan vice-president, will be on a three-day visit to Pakistan starting on Monday, Foreign Ministry said in a statement on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to cast aside foreign assets’ investigations: Broadsheet LLC

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif offered a bribe to Broadsheet LLC to abandon the probe against his foreign assets, Broadsheet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNSC members rebuff India’s bid to secure leadership of key committees: sources

UNITED NATIONS: India's bid to assume the chairmanship of some of the most important subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Security Council could not muster...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest: 2 terrorists killed

HARIPUR: The funeral prayers of Sepoy Naseer were offered at his native town in Haripur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus cases cross 500,000 mark; 46 more die

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have crossed the half a million mark and reached 502,416 during the last twenty-four hours, said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP assertive, PML-N divided on taking part in Senate elections

--Both parties commence informal preparations for upcoming Senate polls --JUI-F chief still resisting the decision --Sharif gives green signals to Sharif loyalists to get favourable decision ISLAMABAD:...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment PT

Onwards on path of progress

The government has been successful in handling the economy Pakistan is slowly, steadily, gradually and determinedly moving onwards on the path of progress, development...

This ship needs a new captain

Blackout lessons

PDM disarray

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.