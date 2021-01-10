Indian firing along LoC leaves two elderly injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two elderly citizens of a same family were injured as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics. Due to the Indian army indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens sustained injuries who were evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

These are the first two civilians injured this year. Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since January 1, 2021.

Earlier on January 2, Pakistan Army shot down the second Indian spy quadcopter of the year at Line of Control (LoC) over violating the country’s airspace.

Taking to Twitter, the ISPR DG announced that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LoC. “The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LoC,” the army’s media wing said.

It was the second quadcopter of the year to be shot down by the forces as the first one was downed on January 1, 2021, by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along the LoC.