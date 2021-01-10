Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Northern Alliance leader Khalili to visit Pakistan

Avatar
By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Karim Khalili, former Afghan vice-president, will be on a three-day visit to Pakistan starting on Monday, Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Khalili, who also served as the chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council, would lead a delegation during his three-day visit.
Khalili, the former second vice-president of Afghanistan, will be calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan, besides meeting National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other high-level officials.
The chairman of the Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami Afghanistan, Khalili, is from Shia Hazara minority from the Northern Alliance and his visit is a part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people ties.
His visit comes on heels of the start of intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban.
Khalili is visiting Pakistan at a time when Afghanistan is rife with the rumors of formation of an interim government to help push the political reconciliation in the war-ravaged Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. PM Imran, on many occasions, said that Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.
Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Previous articleNawaz Sharif offered bribe to cast aside foreign assets’ investigations: Broadsheet LLC
Next articleIndian firing along LoC leaves two elderly injured: ISPR
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Indian firing along LoC leaves two elderly injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two elderly citizens of a same family were injured as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to cast aside foreign assets’ investigations: Broadsheet LLC

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif offered a bribe to Broadsheet LLC to abandon the probe against his foreign assets, Broadsheet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNSC members rebuff India’s bid to secure leadership of key committees: sources

UNITED NATIONS: India's bid to assume the chairmanship of some of the most important subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Security Council could not muster...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest: 2 terrorists killed

HARIPUR: The funeral prayers of Sepoy Naseer were offered at his native town in Haripur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus cases cross 500,000 mark; 46 more die

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have crossed the half a million mark and reached 502,416 during the last twenty-four hours, said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP assertive, PML-N divided on taking part in Senate elections

--Both parties commence informal preparations for upcoming Senate polls --JUI-F chief still resisting the decision --Sharif gives green signals to Sharif loyalists to get favourable decision ISLAMABAD:...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment PT

Onwards on path of progress

The government has been successful in handling the economy Pakistan is slowly, steadily, gradually and determinedly moving onwards on the path of progress, development...

This ship needs a new captain

Blackout lessons

PDM disarray

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.