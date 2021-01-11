Bilawal, Fazl head PDM rally in Makaland

The next power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took place in Makaland, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Monday wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman are prepared to address their supporters.

The rally took place at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, with seating arrangements having been made for up to 10,000 participants. All security arrangements and preparations have also been made for the rally.

Bilawal had been the first of the opposition leaders to reach the venue, and is accompanied by former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Reportedly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz could not attend the rally.

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی سربراہی میں ظلم کٹھ پتلی حکومت کے خلاف احتجاجی ریلی، مالاکنڈ کی عوام کی بڑی تعداد میں شرکت

Calling people to join the rally on Twitter, Bilawal said that opposition parties’ campaign is against inflation, corruption and injustices of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On our way to Malakand for #PDMRallyMalakand. Join us to march against inflation, corruption and injustices of 7 years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of PTI . which has pushed KP & now all of Pakistan into crisis.

Separately, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the PDM leaders will be offered tea and snacks and looked after if they decide to stage a long march towards the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

“I don’t see a reason for [them] coming to Pindi. And if at all they want to come, we will offer them refreshments (chai pani) and look after them. What more can I say?” the DG ISPR said in reference to the PDM’s planned long march.

During the last rally in Bannu, PDM President Fazl had said that the march would either be towards the federal capital or to the army headquarters. He had also announced a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Responding to a question about dealing with the opposition’s anti-military narrative, the ISPR DG said: “When it comes to criticism or allegations levelled, the army is doing its job. As to why are we not responding to that, only such allegations are responded to which have some weight or are based on facts.”