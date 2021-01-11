Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Fazl head PDM rally in Makaland

News Desk
By News Desk

The next power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took place in Makaland, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Monday wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman are prepared to address their supporters.

The rally took place at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, with seating arrangements having been made for up to 10,000 participants. All security arrangements and preparations have also been made for the rally.

Bilawal had been the first of the opposition leaders to reach the venue, and is accompanied by former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Reportedly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz could not attend the rally.

Calling people to join the rally on Twitter, Bilawal said that opposition parties’ campaign is against inflation, corruption and injustices of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Separately, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the PDM leaders will be offered tea and snacks and looked after if they decide to stage a long march towards the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

“I don’t see a reason for [them] coming to Pindi. And if at all they want to come, we will offer them refreshments (chai pani) and look after them. What more can I say?” the DG ISPR said in reference to the PDM’s planned long march.

During the last rally in Bannu, PDM President Fazl had said that the march would either be towards the federal capital or to the army headquarters. He had also announced a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Responding to a question about dealing with the opposition’s anti-military narrative, the ISPR DG said: “When it comes to criticism or allegations levelled, the army is doing its job. As to why are we not responding to that, only such allegations are responded to which have some weight or are based on facts.”

Previous articleFive BLA terrorists indicted in Chinese consulate attack case
Next articlePSX snaps three-day rally on profit-booking
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

India sponsors terrorism in Pakistan, spoils Afghan peace process: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said India was supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan and thus posed a serious threat to the region’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aafia refused to sign mercy petition, Washington mission informs IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that Dr Aafia Siddiqui refused to meet Pakistan’s consul general in Houston who visited...
Read more
NATIONAL

JUI-F seeks dismissal of presidential reference on Senate elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to declare the presidential reference filed by the incumbent government for an open ballot in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five BLA terrorists indicted in Chinese consulate attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday indicted five members of proscribed terror outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and issued notices to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign forces helping IS gain a foothold in Pakistan: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: Citing a list of the counter-terror operations carried out throughout the last decade, the Pakistan Army on Monday said that organised domestic militant infrastructures...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC admits Meesha’s appeal against LHC dismissal of harassment claim

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday accepted for preliminary hearing a request from singer Meesha Shafi against a Lahore High Court (LHC) order...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

JUI-F seeks dismissal of presidential reference on Senate elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to declare the presidential reference filed by the incumbent government for an open ballot in...

PSX snaps three-day rally on profit-booking

Bilawal, Fazl head PDM rally in Makaland

Five BLA terrorists indicted in Chinese consulate attack case

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.