Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Ministry asks cabinet to declare FIA’s Lahore banking circle as police station

Avatar
By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has asked the federal cabinet to declare the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore’s commercial banking circle as a police station to investigate financial crimes such fraud and money laundering.

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will take up this matter during  Tuesday’s meeting.

Reportedly, there are a number of important cases and inquiries in Lahore banking circle which required such investigations.

The declaration will purportedly aid the FIA in various matters related to investigating, such as maintaining the daily lodge, filing of first information reports, and detaining arrested persons.

The jurisdiction of the new police station would include district Lahore, Kusar, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Okara.

Previous articleFBR constitutes five-member committee on capital market tax reforms
Next articleLWMC fails to provide clean environment to people of Lahore
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan in a fix, hopefuls lobbying for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a fix over the long list of hopefuls lobbying for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tickets for the upcoming...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM forms ministerial body to handle PDM Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member ministerial committee aimed at keeping a close eye on the law and order in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, COAS, ISI chief vow to avenge Mach victims

ISLAMABAD: The top civil and military leadership of the country has vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the killing of Hazara coal miners...
Read more
NATIONAL

5.1 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and other cities of central Punjab on Monday; luckily, no loss of life or property was reported. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Anti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m

ISLAMABAD: A five-day polio immunisation drive commenced across the country on Monday with a target to vaccinate over 40.1 million children against the crippling disease. The...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet likely to approve nomination of additional secretaries as board directors of eight companies

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has asked the federal cabinet to approve the nomination of two additional secretaries (admin & policy) as ex-officio directors on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company...

Anti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m

LWMC fails to provide clean environment to people of Lahore

Ministry asks cabinet to declare FIA’s Lahore banking circle as police station

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.