Ministry asks cabinet to declare FIA’s Lahore banking circle as police station

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has asked the federal cabinet to declare the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore’s commercial banking circle as a police station to investigate financial crimes such fraud and money laundering.

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will take up this matter during Tuesday’s meeting.

Reportedly, there are a number of important cases and inquiries in Lahore banking circle which required such investigations.

The declaration will purportedly aid the FIA in various matters related to investigating, such as maintaining the daily lodge, filing of first information reports, and detaining arrested persons.

The jurisdiction of the new police station would include district Lahore, Kusar, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Okara.