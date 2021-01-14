4 troops martyred in Indian CFV & NW IBOs; 2 terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom – one along Line of Control (LoC) and three in intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan – on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details, the Indian Army martyred a Pakistani soldier in another ceasefire violation (CFV) in Dewa sector, the military’s media wing said. The ISPR said that Indian troops “initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC in Dewa sector” and, in a prompt response, Pakistan Army inflicted heavy losses on [the] enemy in terms of men and material.

“In an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, resident of Gujar Khan, embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation,” the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to ISPR, two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during the operation. During exchange of fire, three soldiers also embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers included Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam, resident of Bannu, and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of district Orakzai, said the ISPR.