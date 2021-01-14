Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

4 troops martyred in Indian CFV & NW IBOs; 2 terrorists killed

Avatar
By APP

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom – one along Line of Control (LoC) and three in intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan – on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details, the Indian Army martyred a Pakistani soldier in another ceasefire violation (CFV) in Dewa sector, the military’s media wing said. The ISPR said that Indian troops “initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC in Dewa sector” and, in a prompt response, Pakistan Army inflicted heavy losses on [the] enemy in terms of men and material.

“In an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, resident of Gujar Khan, embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation,” the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to ISPR, two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during the operation. During exchange of fire, three soldiers also embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers included Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam, resident of Bannu, and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of district Orakzai, said the ISPR.

Previous articleIBM delays $510,000 suit for recovery two dozen times
Next articleOil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Primary, middle schools opening date extended till Feb 1 to ensure safety of children: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: The federal Government on Friday extended the date for reopening of primary and middle schools (Class 1-8) from January 25 to February 1...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi terms the British Parliament debate ‘success of Pakistan’s diplomatic approach’

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the debate on Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) earlier in the week in the British parliament had made it...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA passenger aircraft ‘held back’ in Malaysia as part of legal dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was held back in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkey inaugurates new consulate building in Pakistan

KARACHI: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday inaugurated the country’s new consulate building in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Cavusoglu said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Buzdar approves incentive allowance for 29 PRA officials

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved "incentive allowance" for the 29 officials of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran directs provinces to protect green areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the provinces to evolve a coordinated strategy and monitoring mechanism regarding plantation drive and protection of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIA plane seized by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

ISLAMABAD/KUALA LUMPUR: A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jet’s lease,...

Epaper – January 15 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 15 KHI 2021

Epaper – January 15 ISB 2021

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.