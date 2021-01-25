CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.25bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved two projects worth Rs3.25 billion and agreed on one concept clearance proposal worth Rs808 million under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The committee meeting was held with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

According to details, the CDWP approved a project related to water resources, namely ‘Construction of Small Storage/Delay Action Dam in District Khuzdar, Balochistan’, worth Rs3.05 billion.

The project aims to ensure the storage of floodwater, protection of agriculture lands located at the downstream of proposed dams, provide safety against flood damages, and will improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the area. The scope of this project envisages construction of 10 small dams at different locations in District Khuzdar, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the CDWP approved a project related to devolution and area development, namely ‘Tor Ghar Integrated Development Project’, worth Rs202.80 million.

The project aims to make the area accessible for the local administration by providing better infrastructure facilities (DWSS, irrigation channels) and alternate sources of income through good agriculture practices and natural resources management, which will improve living standards of the people at grassroots level and also create an environment conducive for economic development.

Moreover, the forum also approved a concept clearance proposal under JICA, namely ‘Upgradation and Modernisation of the Flood Forecasting & Warning System for Lai Nullah Basin in Islamabad-Rawalpindi’, worth Rs808.00 million.