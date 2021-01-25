Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM to chair sessions on agriculture, textile sectors today

By Monitoring Report

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned important sessions to discuss the revival of agriculture and textile sectors on Monday.

According to a report by a local media outlet, a session on the revival of the agriculture sector today will be attended by federal and provincial ministers in order to hold consultations over the revival of the agriculture sector whereas the premier will also chair another session for reviewing the textile sector’s situation after the provision of a financial package.

The participants of the session will mull over additional steps for providing financial relief to the sector.

Further, the prime minister has also summoned a session of government ministers and spokesperson to review the country’s overall economic and political situation.

The meeting will discuss the government’s narrative in line with the current political scenario, whereas, briefings will be given to the participants on different matters related to internal affairs.

Previous articleOil prices edge lower as Covid-19 lockdown concerns overshadow demand prospects
Next articleGovt revokes Cabinet’s powers to exempt gifts, fuel from import duties
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Centre, provinces lauded for ensuring steady supply of wheat across country

Edible oil likely to be cheaper amid significant decline in int'l prices of palm oil and soybean; sugar prices to drop further following arrival of imported stock
Read more
ECONOMY

Urea offtake down 35pc, DAP sales up 6pc YoY in December

On a cumulative basis, urea offtake decreased 3pc YoY to 6.04m tonnes in 2020
Read more
ECONOMY

KSE-100 up 219 points, regains 46,000 level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note, with the indices accumulating gains all day long amid improved investor...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.25bn

Rs3.05bn approved for 'construction of small storage dams in District Khuzdar'; Rs202m okayed for 'Tor Ghar Integrated Development Project'
Read more
HEADLINES

PM suggests five-point framework to fight pandemic, recover economies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has suggested a five-point framework to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and recover economies during a virtual address to...
Read more
HEADLINES

1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across country

LAHORE: As many as 1,556 illegal fuel stations were sealed during an ongoing countrywide crackdown against sale of smuggled petroleum products. According to local media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

KSE-100 up 219 points, regains 46,000 level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note, with the indices accumulating gains all day long amid improved investor...

CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.25bn

PM suggests five-point framework to fight pandemic, recover economies

1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across country

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.