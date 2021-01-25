PM to chair sessions on agriculture, textile sectors today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned important sessions to discuss the revival of agriculture and textile sectors on Monday.

According to a report by a local media outlet, a session on the revival of the agriculture sector today will be attended by federal and provincial ministers in order to hold consultations over the revival of the agriculture sector whereas the premier will also chair another session for reviewing the textile sector’s situation after the provision of a financial package.

The participants of the session will mull over additional steps for providing financial relief to the sector.

Further, the prime minister has also summoned a session of government ministers and spokesperson to review the country’s overall economic and political situation.

The meeting will discuss the government’s narrative in line with the current political scenario, whereas, briefings will be given to the participants on different matters related to internal affairs.