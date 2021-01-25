Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt revokes Cabinet’s powers to exempt gifts, fuel from import duties

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The government has revoked the Cabinet Division’s powers to grant an exemption over gifts or donations from import duties.

According to well-informed sources, the federal Cabinet has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to amend the Pakistan Customs Tariff so as to replace the words ‘Cabinet Division’ with the ‘Federal Government’ as an authority to exempt gifts or donations from import duties and taxes.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved the exemption of duties and taxes on fuel imported by the Pakistan Navy (PN) from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF). Sources said that FBR’s Customs Wing, Inland Revenue Policy Wing and Revenue Division had thrown their support behind the exemption on a gratis basis.

Earlier, the defence division in a summary had sought the approval of the federal cabinet in terms of Rule 16 (1) (d) and 18 (1) of Rules of Business, 1973 and cabinet approved the proposal.

“During the meeting, the special assistant to the prime minister on revenue had clarified that the exemption may be confined to duties and taxes at import stage only and the surplus quantity of fuel sold in the open market should be subjected to normal taxes,” sources said.

According to documents, the Pakistan Navy provides professional, operational training to RSNF officers and sailors in Pakistan, conducting on-job-training (OJT) and bilateral exercises on an annual basis.

In reciprocity, RSNF provides gratis fuel to PN which is used for operational purpose and surplus quantity if any is sold through the normal tendering procedure. Sale proceeds are utilised for maintenance and up-gradation of PN training facilities for RSNF and other friendly countries navies.

In 2018, on receipt of 10,000M/tonne fuel from RSNF, Customs authorities asked for a certificate for payment of Customs duties/taxes on account of import of fuel.

Previous articlePM to chair sessions on agriculture, textile sectors today
Next article1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across country
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Centre, provinces lauded for ensuring steady supply of wheat across country

Edible oil likely to be cheaper amid significant decline in int'l prices of palm oil and soybean; sugar prices to drop further following arrival of imported stock
Read more
ECONOMY

Urea offtake down 35pc, DAP sales up 6pc YoY in December

On a cumulative basis, urea offtake decreased 3pc YoY to 6.04m tonnes in 2020
Read more
ECONOMY

KSE-100 up 219 points, regains 46,000 level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note, with the indices accumulating gains all day long amid improved investor...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.25bn

Rs3.05bn approved for 'construction of small storage dams in District Khuzdar'; Rs202m okayed for 'Tor Ghar Integrated Development Project'
Read more
HEADLINES

PM suggests five-point framework to fight pandemic, recover economies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has suggested a five-point framework to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and recover economies during a virtual address to...
Read more
HEADLINES

1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across country

LAHORE: As many as 1,556 illegal fuel stations were sealed during an ongoing countrywide crackdown against sale of smuggled petroleum products. According to local media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

KSE-100 up 219 points, regains 46,000 level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note, with the indices accumulating gains all day long amid improved investor...

CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.25bn

PM suggests five-point framework to fight pandemic, recover economies

1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across country

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.