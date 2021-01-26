Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PEW for balanced tax regime to facilitate industrial sector

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said that the country’s industrial sector was going down due to the burden of heavy tax, which was obstructing national development, revenue and employment.

According to the watchdog, government continues to announce packages for the industry but avoids balancing the tax regime, which was tilted towards non-productive sectors.

PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the industrial sector’s share in the country’s GDP was 17 per cent yet it was made to pay taxes up to 73pc, while the combined share of trade and transport in the GDP was also 17pc, however, it was paying only 1.2pc tax.

“Agriculture’s share to the GDP was 21pc but the tax collected from the sector was mere one percent due to political reasons,” he said, adding that stock market capitalisation was almost 28 to 30pc of the GDP but the sector gives a mere 0.03pc which was unjustified.

Dr Mughal said that the government can easily collect up to Rs500 billion tax from wealthy brokers but “it is overlooked since long for obvious reasons”.

The volume of trade activity in the country was double than exports but the authorities were avoiding to bring this sector into the tax net knowing that traders also sell undocumented and smuggled items.

Due to rampant smuggling and under-invoicing, the local industry was compelled to show reduced production to remain in the business, while professionals like chartered accountants, lawyers and doctors etc., were enjoying undue tax relaxations, he maintained.

“Other countries in the region take strong exception of smuggling and traders selling smuggled goods are taken to task besides, destroying smuggled goods. But this has never happened in Pakistan the way it should,” he concluded.

Previous articleChaos in New Delhi as protesting farmers hoist Khalistan flag at historic Red Fort
Next articleStocks extend rally with 199-point gain
Avatar
INP

1 COMMENT

  1. Turnover tax is the biggest burden which the government is not seeing it’s the elephant in the room . In many industries like steel re rolling it constitutes a tax rate of between 75 to 80% . as raw materials constitute 75/80% of the selling price . If a CO makes a loss they still have to pay tax where else does such a system exist . FBR goes only after the documented sector and gives a free ride to unorganised sector as its to lazy to go after them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

‘Trade talks’: Razak Dawood-led delegation to depart for Uzbekistan on 31st

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov on Tuesday discussed the upcoming visit...
Read more
ECONOMY

Turkey-Pakistan cargo train service to be launched soon: envoy

KARACHI: Consul General of Turkey Tolga Ucak on Tuesday held meetings with members of leading trade bodies of Pakistan to discuss possibilities of enhancing...
Read more
ECONOMY

Foreign investors repatriate $892.3m profit in 1HFY21

Repatriation of profits and dividends remains 6.7pc higher when compared with $836m in the first half of FY20
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Valuation of PSM’s core assets likely to be completed by 31st

ISLAMABAD: The valuation of core assets of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), which will be transferred to a new subsidiary, is underway and the exercise...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

‘Word Bank pledges $2bn for Punjab uplift’

Dr Firdous says WB will invest the amount in five important areas, including girls’ education, clean & green Pakistan and governance standards
Read more
ECONOMY

ECC may approve upward revision in OMCs’ margin on petrol, HSD

Petroleum Division has proposed Rs0.45 per litre hike in OMCs' margin on MS and HSD
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Valuation of PSM’s core assets likely to be completed by 31st

ISLAMABAD: The valuation of core assets of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), which will be transferred to a new subsidiary, is underway and the exercise...

‘Word Bank pledges $2bn for Punjab uplift’

ECC may approve upward revision in OMCs’ margin on petrol, HSD

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.