Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PTC promotes Syed Ali Akbar to CEO

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has promoted Marketing Director, Syed Ali Akbar, to the post of the chief executive officer (CEO)/managing director (MD).

He has replaced Usman Zahur, who is the current MD and CEO, and has worked with PTC for 21 years.

Syed Ali Akbar became a part of PTC Ltd. in May 2019 as the marketing director, with over two decades of experience of working with various multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies in Pakistan, as well as the Middle East, North Africa and North America. He joined the company’s board in November 2019

Ali embarked on his career journey as a management trainee at Unilever Bestfoods and very quickly grew taking up senior leadership roles in Engro Corporation, British American Tobacco and Coca-Cola.

During his career, Ali has received various local and global honours for his contributions to strategic marketing and innovation in notable positions.

Most recently, Syed Ali Akbar launched the Velo Sound station, a television programme and music show which features live studio-recorded music performances.

 

Previous articleUS economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
Next articleToyota beats Volkswagen to become World’s No.1 car seller in 2020
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fauji Foundation to acquire majority stake in Silk Bank

KARACHI: Fauji Foundation has expressed interest in acquiring the majority stake of Silk Bank, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored

Pakistan Railways has not been able to restore its online reservation system, which crashed almost two days ago, translating into a loss of Rs60...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China agree to form joint panel to oversee CPEC

Pakistan and China have agreed to form a joint parliamentary committee for effective oversight and monitoring of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The decision was...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed export-oriented companies to establish branch offices abroad, it was learnt on Wednesday. Sources said that the Economic Coordination Committee...
Read more
HEADLINES

Centre forms panel to monitor Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday formed a 10-member monitoring committee to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being made under the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days. According...

Pak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored

Pakistan, China agree to form joint panel to oversee CPEC

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.