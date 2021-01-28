PTC promotes Syed Ali Akbar to CEO

LAHORE: Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has promoted Marketing Director, Syed Ali Akbar, to the post of the chief executive officer (CEO)/managing director (MD).

He has replaced Usman Zahur, who is the current MD and CEO, and has worked with PTC for 21 years.

Syed Ali Akbar became a part of PTC Ltd. in May 2019 as the marketing director, with over two decades of experience of working with various multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies in Pakistan, as well as the Middle East, North Africa and North America. He joined the company’s board in November 2019

Ali embarked on his career journey as a management trainee at Unilever Bestfoods and very quickly grew taking up senior leadership roles in Engro Corporation, British American Tobacco and Coca-Cola.

During his career, Ali has received various local and global honours for his contributions to strategic marketing and innovation in notable positions.

Most recently, Syed Ali Akbar launched the Velo Sound station, a television programme and music show which features live studio-recorded music performances.