Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP rebukes banks for deliberate attempts to block PayPak cards

Central bank reiterates order to offer PayPak as priority card; warns of action against delinquent banks

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rebuked banks for their deliberate attempts to prevent customers from getting domestic payment scheme (DPS) PayPak cards. 

In an email sent to heads of financial institutions late Friday, the SBP said, “It has been noted with serious concern that card-issuing institutions are deliberately flouting SBP instructions and are forcing customers to adopt international payment scheme cards (IPS) even in cases when a customer does not express a genuine need or a specific request for an international payment scheme card.” 

The message further reads, “Therefore, it is reiterated that card issuing banks shall immediately refrain from circumventing SBP instructions by promoting international payment scheme cards and forcing customers into opting for such cards.”

In a report published last week, Profit highlighted the deliberate attempts of commercial banks to keep their customers from getting PayPak debit cards despite the regulator’s directives to promote DPS card as the priority debit card. According to the report, bank representatives actively engage in keeping customers from getting PayPak cards and promote IPS cards Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay as priority cards. 

Profit’s report had further highlighted that commercial banks had increased charges on PayPak cards, in addition to keeping features like ATM withdrawal limits lower for PayPak cards and higher for IPS cards.

Higher charges on PayPak cards are also against SBP’s fair pricing policy.

PayPak was introduced as the domestic scheme card in April 2016, as a low cost alternative to IPS cards. DPS serves the central bank’s objectives of banking the unbanked population of the country and erecting Pakistan’s payment ecosystem on a local scheme instead of relying on IPS in case of any external contingency that leads to IPS cards stopping to work in Pakistan. 

Since its inception, banks did not actively push PayPak cards into the market and offered it only to low-tier accounts.

On January 31, 2020, the SBP directed card issuing institutions, among other things, to offer PayPak as the default card at the time of issuance or renewal of debit cards for all accounts. Accordingly, the central bank directed that any card requesting customers shall be offered either an exclusive PayPak card or a domestic scheme card co-badged with an international payment scheme. 

The SBP had directed that an exclusive IPS card like Visa, Mastercard or UnionPay card, should be given upon written request of the customer.

The central bank reiterated again that card-issuing banks shall offer domestic payment scheme card as the priority debit card and an IPS card should be furnished to the customer upon his written request.

Moreover, the SBP has directed financial institutions to inform customers about the risks of international schemes’ card usage and benefits of the domestic scheme. 

“SBP will keep monitoring compliance of the above instructions, in letter and spirit, and shall initiate regulatory enforcement actions against delinquent banks,” the email sent to financial institutions further read. 

 

Previous articleUS consumer spending decreases further; inflation creeping up
Next articleUAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals
Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

PM’s aide urges exporters to aggressively pursue African market

'Orders worth $2m were received and deals worth $3m are under process after Pakistan successfully participated in Int'l Trade Fair in Sudan'
Read more
ECONOMY

Frequent hike in energy rates to adversely impact industrial production: FPCCI

‘The govt's recent decision to increase power tariff was made on the behest of IMF as well as to appease IPPs'
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP holds awareness session on Exchange Traded Funds

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Saturday organised a webinar to increase awareness on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), a new investment...
Read more
HEADLINES

ICCI seeks new policy measures to promote documented economy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to take new policy measures aimed at promoting the documented economy...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘PM fully focused on boosting economy, reducing inflation’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully focussed to reduce inflation, boost economy...
Read more
ECONOMY

FBR notifies removal of additional customs duty on 174 tariff lines

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn additional customs duty on import of raw materials of around 174 tariff lines. The FBR has issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists,...

SBP rebukes banks for deliberate attempts to block PayPak cards

US consumer spending decreases further; inflation creeping up

ICCI seeks new policy measures to promote documented economy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.