SBP wants the cheap PayPak to be the default debit card; the banks don’t

Call any major bank in Pakistan today and ask them about their debit cards. HBL, UBL, ABL, MCB Bank – all of them will give you an eerily similar rundown of the cards they offer and the services those cards provide. And under the tight smiles and polite suggestions that are the armour of salespersons and phone bankers, the message they are sending is loud and clear: Do. Not. Get. PayPak.

Here’s an excerpt from the transcript of this reporter’s phone conversation with a representative from one of the top Pakistani banks:

Reporter: Which debit cards does the bank offer?

Bank representative: We have a ‘classic’ card.

What is the card branded as?

It’s a Visa.

So it’s a Visa classic. Do you offer PayPak?

Yes, but you can not use that internationally and the daily withdrawal limit is only Rs25,000 whereas for ‘classic’ it is Rs100,000. Oh and and the daily transfer limit from ATMs is also less with PayPak.

And how much do you charge for PayPak?

Sir it is Rsxxxx plus FED. But you can not use that internationally and the withdrawal limit is only Rs25,000. Whereas ‘classic’ is Rs100,000. Also, the transfer limit on classic is higher than PayPak.

The amount you quoted is for issuance or annual?

Issuance and annual

And how much does Visa cost?

Sir it is Rsxxxx plus FED and you can use that internationally and the withdrawal limit on ATMs is also higher.

Reporter: Okay, thank you for your time.

Every other one of the seven banks we called had a similar script ready to give a similar sales pitch. This made one thing abundantly clear, the suspicion that most Pakistani banks are trying their best to freeze out customers from getting PayPak debit cards. The question is, why would they do that and why is that a problem? Because on January 31, 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had issued a circular to bank presidents carrying sweeping directives for the banks to overhaul payment infrastructure of the country and make PayPak the priority card.

Editor’s note: For this story, Profit reached out to both Pakistan Banks’ Association, the official body representing the banking industry, and to 1Link Board Chairman Farrukh Iqbal. However, no response was received from either, till the filing of this story.