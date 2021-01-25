Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

SBP wants the cheap PayPak to be the default debit card; the banks don’t

Even as the central bank pushes to turn PayPak into the preferred debit card in the Pakistani market, the banks want to stick to their cash cows - Visa and Mastercard. But what does that mean for the consumers?

Taimoor Hassan
By Taimoor Hassan

Call any major bank in Pakistan today and ask them about their debit cards. HBL, UBL, ABL, MCB Bank – all of them will give you an eerily similar rundown of the cards they offer and the services those cards provide. And under the tight smiles and polite suggestions that are the armour of salespersons and phone bankers, the message they are sending is loud and clear: Do. Not. Get. PayPak. 

Here’s an excerpt from the transcript of this reporter’s phone conversation with a representative from one of the top Pakistani banks:

Reporter: Which debit cards does the bank offer?

Bank representative: We have a ‘classic’ card.

What is the card branded as?

It’s a Visa.

So it’s a Visa classic. Do you offer PayPak?

Yes, but you can not use that internationally and the daily withdrawal limit is only Rs25,000 whereas for ‘classic’ it is Rs100,000. Oh and and the daily transfer limit from ATMs is also less with PayPak. 

And how much do you charge for PayPak?

Sir it is Rsxxxx plus FED. But you can not use that internationally and the withdrawal limit is only Rs25,000. Whereas ‘classic’ is Rs100,000. Also, the transfer limit on classic is higher than PayPak.

The amount you quoted is for issuance or annual?

Issuance and annual

And how much does Visa cost?

Sir it is Rsxxxx plus FED and you can use that internationally and the withdrawal limit on ATMs is also higher.

Reporter: Okay, thank you for your time.

Every other one of the seven banks we called had a similar script ready to give a similar sales pitch. This made one thing abundantly clear, the suspicion that most Pakistani banks are trying their best to freeze out customers from getting PayPak debit cards. The question is, why would they do that and why is that a problem? Because on January 31, 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had issued a circular to bank presidents carrying sweeping directives for the banks to overhaul payment infrastructure of the country and make PayPak the priority card.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Editor’s note: For this story, Profit reached out to both Pakistan Banks’ Association, the official body representing the banking industry, and to 1Link Board Chairman Farrukh Iqbal. However, no response was received from either, till the filing of this story. 

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

8 COMMENTS

  1. Please also discribe pros and cons, the evidence provided is not sufficient and miss leading. Please do some proper research. When you publishing any article.

  3. It’s simple logic when you get best internationally usable brand then why to settle for a low Incentive brand that costs same and provides 25% of advantages then visa or mastercard.
    Whats the use of having paypak when you can’t use it internationally.

    • International payments via cards are less than 0.5% of the total transaction. why pay more for the 99.5% of the transactions.

  4. But the number of people using their cards internationally is much less. Such lot may continue with the cards of their choice …

  7. Biggest draw back of PayPak debit card is that it is not Visa. You Cannot use it for Online Shopping not at all…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Energy prices at all time high

What are the ramifications for Pakistan's energy sector?
Read more
FEATURED

Will Pakistani real estate contractors buy into the e-commerce rage?

The government’s focus on the construction industry has meant more interest from tech startups.
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.