Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

KP receives another Rs3bn in hydropower profits

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received an additional Rs3 billion from the federal government on account of net electricity profit, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said on Saturday.

“The federal government has so far provided Rs11 billion to the province under electricity profit during the ongoing financial year,” he informed. “The KP government will now negotiate on the increase the instalment amount with the federation.”

Jhagra attributed the continuous inflow of net electricity profit to the prudent efforts of the KP government. “Earlier, Rs3 billion was received in December and November, while in October 2020, the provincial government received Rs2 billion,” he added.

According to Jhagra, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had been making concerted efforts to secure hydropower benefits for the province, while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers Umar Ayub, Pervez Khattak and Faisal Wada also played a key role in this regard.

The provincial minister said that discussions would be held to increase the monthly instalments of hydropower profits so that all the royalties for the current financial year are provided to the province and arrears are recovered soon under a comprehensive strategy and mechanism.

According to sources, in the last financial year, the KP government had allocated Rs55 billion in net profit from the federal government in its budget documents, of which the federal government only managed to release Rs15 billion.

Sources said the provincial government had earlier protested against the federal government for delaying the payment of instalment. However, despite facing several financial constraints to complete its developmental projects, the province remained unable to secure its net hydel profit from the centre.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to further curtail expenditures to facilitate common man: minister
Next articleCabinet Division shortlists candidates for OGRA chief slot
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Cabinet Division shortlists candidates for OGRA chief slot

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to fill the top position of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman, the Cabinet Division has forwarded three...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to further curtail expenditures to facilitate common man: minister

Hafeez Shaikh sees improvement in macroeconomic indicators; says promotion of agricultural, industrial and services sectors among top govt priorities
Read more
ECONOMY

FPCCI seeks long-term strategy as budget deficit shoots up to Rs1.4tr

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Businessmen Panel (BMP) has sought a long-term strategy amid high cost of debt servicing...
Read more
Agriculture

Govt to roll out historic package for farmers soon: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will soon roll out a historic package for the country's farmers. The PM promised this...
Read more
ECONOMY

Exports cross $2bn for fourth consecutive month

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in eight years, Pakistan's exports have crossed the $2-billion mark for four successive months (Oct-Jan FY21), data released by the...
Read more
ECONOMY

Renewal of Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement delayed

PESHAWAR: As the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is expiring on the 11th of this month, no progress has so far been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Govt to further curtail expenditures to facilitate common man: minister

Hafeez Shaikh sees improvement in macroeconomic indicators; says promotion of agricultural, industrial and services sectors among top govt priorities

FPCCI seeks long-term strategy as budget deficit shoots up to Rs1.4tr

Study finds artificial intelligence cannot predict decisions

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.