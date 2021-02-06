Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet Division shortlists candidates for OGRA chief slot

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to fill the top position of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman, the Cabinet Division has forwarded three names to Prime Minister Imran Khan and sought his approval in this regard.

According to sources, the Cabinet Division, through a summary, has forwarded the names of Shahid Karim, Masroor Khan and Ammer Jadoon for the top position of ORGA.

“If the PM Khan considers them as appropriate choices for the top position at OGRA, then the Cabinet Division will table a summary before the federal cabinet to choose one of the three shortlisted candidates,” an official explained. “After getting the cabinet’s approval, a notification for the appointment of OGRA chairman will be issued by the division.”

Sources said of three shortlisted candidates, Shahid Karim was being considered as the favourite candidate for OGRA chairman, as he possessed the relevant qualification and experience in oil and gas fields. On the contrary, Ammer Jadoon was a midcareer professional, while Masroor Khan was currently working as a senior official with a leading oil marketing company (OMC).

According to details, Shahid Karim was currently engaged with Costmap Advisory as its chief executive officer, while he was also working as director on the board of National Productivity Organization and KP Oil and Gas Company. Completing his Master of Laws (LLM) in Petroleum Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, he has formerly worked in senior leadership positions in national and international companies including BP, Dew Resources and Polish National Oil Company. Karim has a demonstrated track record in negotiating high value gas sales agreements (GSPAs), concession agreements (PCAs), public-private partnership (PPP) contracts, global supply contracts, designing and implementing complex commercial strategies, global strategy development and implementation, organizational transformation projects, cost reduction initiatives etc.

Meanwhile, sources said that Ammer Jadoon, the second candidate, was close to a federal minister who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Jadoon was an engineer in repairs and maintenance and has experience in plant maintenance, “but not in commercial or legal management positions”, they added.

The third candidate, Masroor Khan, was currently working on a senior most position of a leading OMC, which was facing OGRA’s heavy penalty on violation of standards, rules etc. Masroor Khan’s appointment as OGRA chairman could lead to issues pertaining to conflict of interest.

Previous articleKP receives another Rs3bn in hydropower profits
Next articleCovid-19: China approves Sinovac vaccine for general public use
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

