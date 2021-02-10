Punjab okays Rs10.5bn for three uplift projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab has approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs10,464.548 million.

The schemes were approved in PDWP’s 22nd meeting of current fiscal year 2020-21, presided over by the Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included ‘establishment of 200-bedded mother & child hospital at Ghalla Godam, Multan’ at a cost of Rs2.25 billion, ‘remaining land acquisition for Greater Thal Canal (GTC) project (revised)’ at a cost of Rs8.18 billion, and ‘establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Programme Support Unit (PSU) in Finance Department and P&D Board, respectively, under Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Programme’.

Abdullah Khan Sumbal emphasized on the effectiveness of health-related initiatives by the Punjab government during the current fiscal year. He mentioned that there has been an urgent call for revitalizing primary healthcare in order to meet challenges imposed by Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

Provincial P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.