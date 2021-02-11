Sign inSubscribe
PSX denies placing WorldCall Ltd on defaulters’ list

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday denied the placement of Worldcall Telecom Limited (WTL) in its defaulters’ segment.

“PSX has received multiple calls for confirmation on an alleged PSX notice no. PSX/N-215, dated February 11, 2021, circulating on social media, relating to the placement of WTL in defaulters’ segment. It is hereby clarified to all market participants that the aforementioned notice is fake and is not issued by PSX Limited,” a statement issued by the exchange read.

The PSX advised all investors/market participants to follow PSX website [for companies’ announcements] for correct information and not pay heed to any unverified notice/information seen on social media platforms.

“It is re-emphasized to all concerned that all notices issued by PSX are placed and disseminated through PSX corporate website,” the statement read. “PSX reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in circulation of fake notice.”

Meanwhile, expressing resentment over the development, WTL said in a statement to the exchange, “It has come to our notice through various social media platforms and queries from stakeholders that absolutely fake and misleading information, with no authenticity whatsoever, is being spread regarding the company. I, being the company secretary, explicitly deny any such news and would once again advise all stakeholders to follow PSX website for correct information.”

