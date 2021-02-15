PBS directed to rank districts based on price control 

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to work out a ranking of districts with reference to price control so that provincial governments could take necessary actions accordingly.

The NPMC meeting was held under the chair of Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the Finance Division.

The committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities, especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil, during the week. The finance secretary briefed the committee about weekly SPI, which recorded a slight increase of 0.81pc.

Meanwhile, the food secretary updated NPMC about the availability of sufficient stock of wheat across the country. He expressed satisfaction over the average per day releases by the provinces which remained stable throughout the country.

Balochistan secretary food on the occasion apprised the committee of arrangements being made for the immediate lifting of 20,000MT wheat from PASSCO.

The Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the committee that almost 80pc crushing of sugarcane has been completed during the current season. The carryover stocks plus the latest crushing would ensure sufficient availability of sugar in the coming months, it added.

The ministry requested the respective provincial governments to provide projections regarding the future sugar requirement for effective planning during the year. Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar lauded the Utility Stores Corporations (USCs) for covering more than 5pc of the consumer demand for essential items at subsidized rates across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh urged the provincial governments and departments concerned to take necessary administrative measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of regulated wheat flour throughout the country. He further directed provincial and district administrations to proactively monitor the prices of essential commodities so as to avoid hoarding and black marketing effectively.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce Razak Dawood and SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood were also present on the occasion.