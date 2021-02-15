Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PBS directed to rank districts based on price control 

Finance minister directs provincial govts to take necessary administrative measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of regulated wheat flour across the country

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to work out a ranking of districts with reference to price control so that provincial governments could take necessary actions accordingly.

The NPMC meeting was held under the chair of Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the Finance Division.

The committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities, especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil, during the week. The finance secretary briefed the committee about weekly SPI, which recorded a slight increase of 0.81pc.

Meanwhile, the food secretary updated NPMC about the availability of sufficient stock of wheat across the country. He expressed satisfaction over the average per day releases by the provinces which remained stable throughout the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

Balochistan secretary food on the occasion apprised the committee of arrangements being made for the immediate lifting of 20,000MT wheat from PASSCO.

The Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the committee that almost 80pc crushing of sugarcane has been completed during the current season. The carryover stocks plus the latest crushing would ensure sufficient availability of sugar in the coming months, it added.

The ministry requested the respective provincial governments to provide projections regarding the future sugar requirement for effective planning during the year. Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar lauded the Utility Stores Corporations (USCs) for covering more than 5pc of the consumer demand for essential items at subsidized rates across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh urged the provincial governments and departments concerned to take necessary administrative measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of regulated wheat flour throughout the country. He further directed provincial and district administrations to proactively monitor the prices of essential commodities so as to avoid hoarding and black marketing effectively.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce Razak Dawood and SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood were also present on the occasion.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP allows housing loan on personal guarantee
Next articleBill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

SBP allows housing loan on personal guarantee

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate the applicants, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday eased housing loan conditions by allowing personal guarantee. The...
Read more
ECONOMY

Relief for construction sector as prices of steel bars drop

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development for the construction industry, the prices of steel rebars have started declining in the local market after hitting a peak...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM rejects OGRA’s proposal for hike in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected an Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM seeks ‘out of box solutions’ to cut indirect taxes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government’s economic team to come up with ‘out-of-box solutions’ to reduce the burden of indirect...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Automobile

Jaguar cars to go all-electric by 2025 as JLR plans full...

LONDON: Jaguar Land Rover’s luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by...

Relief for construction sector as prices of steel bars drop

PM rejects OGRA’s proposal for hike in petroleum prices

Visa to add cryptocurrencies to payment network

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.